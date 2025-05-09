Draymond Green is tired of the ‘agenda’ trying to make him look like ‘an angry black man’

On Thursday night, the Warriors were without PG Steph Curry in Game 2. Against the Timberwolves in Game 1, Curry suffered a hamstring strain. The first muscle strain of his professional career.

Without Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green had to try and keep the Warriors competitive. That was not easily done in Game 2. Golden State lost 117-93 to Minnesota. In the second quarter on Thursday night, Draymond Green elbowed Naz Reid in the head and received his fifth technical foul of the 2025 postseason. After Game 2, Green told the media that he’s tired of their “agenda” to try and make him look like “an angry black man.”

Golden State’s Draymond Green was visibly upset after Game 2

In his 13th professional season, Draymond Green is still a key piece that makes the Golden State Warriors successful. His effort level is never questioned, but Green is known to take his physicality too far. Over his NBA career, Green has been suspended six times. His last suspension was in 2023 for “striking” Suns’ Jusuf Nurkic in the face. He served a 12-game suspension for that hit. Against the Timberwolves in Game 2, Green was assessed a technical foul for elbowing Naz Reid in the face.

It’s his fifth technical foul in the 2025 playoffs. Green has played in nine games. He’s two technical fouls away from receiving a one-game suspension. Not what the Warriors need when Steph Curry is recovering from a hamstring strain. After Golden State’s loss on Thursday, Green was visibly upset with the media.

The 33-year-old said he is tired of their “agenda” to try and make him look like “an angry black man.” Green stormed out of the locker room after that comment. Head coach Steve Kerr spoke about the fine line that Green walks each night as a player. He said the same competitiveness that makes Green great can also put him over the edge. Kerr said it’s the coaching staff’s job to help Green stay composed and not do something he’ll regret. Green was frustrated after Game 2, but the Warriors need him to stay locked in while Curry is still out.