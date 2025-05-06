WATCH: Draymond Green called Dillon Brooks a ‘sucka’ for not shaking anyone’s hand after Game 7

This past Sunday, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but lost two straight. However, the Warriors won Game 7 103-89 and ended Houston’s season.

In the first round series between the Warriors and Rockets, there was plenty of confrontation between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks. They’re both players who bring a different level of intensity to the game. Whether that be beneficial or negative. Golden State’s Draymond Green recorded a podcast after the win in Game 7. He called Dillon Brooks a “sucka” for not shaking anyone’s hand after the game on Sunday.

Draymond Green said Dillon Brooks is not respected by anyone in the league

Draymond Green calls out Dillon Brooks for not shaking anyone’s hand after the game, labels him a “sucka,” and says nobody respects him 😳 (🎥 @DraymondShow ) pic.twitter.com/zIdnN1eAoj — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 6, 2025



On the most recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion discussed the end of Game 7. Green explained how Dillon Brooks “ran off the court” after Houston’s Game 7 loss. The 35-year-old PF detailed how Brooks is loud when he’s winning, but is nowhere to be found when his team loses. Draymond Green did not let Brooks off the hook there.

He called him out for his lack of veteran leadership for the Rockets. Dillon Brooks walked off the court without shaking the hand of his opponent. Green explained how Tari Eason followed Brooks and did the same thing. However, Green was able to waive down Eason and they dapped up after Game 7. Draymond explained how he has a lot of respect for how Tari Eason plays on the court. That’s why he didn’t want Eason to follow Brooks and not show respect.

Draymond Green is never scared to speak his mind, and he didn’t hold back on Dillon Brooks. He explained how Brooks was afraid to face the music after a Game 7 loss. Dillon Brooks has built of reputation for not being respected by his peers. His latest actions after Game 7 do not help his cause. Houston’s 2024-25 season is over, and the Warriors play Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals on Tuesday night.