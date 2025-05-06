NBA

WATCH: Draymond Green called Dillon Brooks a ‘sucka’ for not shaking anyone’s hand after Game 7

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Draymond Green Warriors pic 1
Draymond Green Warriors pic 1

This past Sunday, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but lost two straight. However, the Warriors won Game 7 103-89 and ended Houston’s season. 

In the first round series between the Warriors and Rockets, there was plenty of confrontation between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks. They’re both players who bring a different level of intensity to the game. Whether that be beneficial or negative. Golden State’s Draymond Green recorded a podcast after the win in Game 7. He called Dillon Brooks a “sucka” for not shaking anyone’s hand after the game on Sunday.

Draymond Green said Dillon Brooks is not respected by anyone in the league


On the most recent episode of the Draymond Green Show, the four-time NBA champion discussed the end of Game 7. Green explained how Dillon Brooks “ran off the court” after Houston’s Game 7 loss. The 35-year-old PF detailed how Brooks is loud when he’s winning, but is nowhere to be found when his team loses. Draymond Green did not let Brooks off the hook there.

He called him out for his lack of veteran leadership for the Rockets. Dillon Brooks walked off the court without shaking the hand of his opponent. Green explained how Tari Eason followed Brooks and did the same thing. However, Green was able to waive down Eason and they dapped up after Game 7. Draymond explained how he has a lot of respect for how Tari Eason plays on the court. That’s why he didn’t want Eason to follow Brooks and not show respect.

Draymond Green is never scared to speak his mind, and he didn’t hold back on Dillon Brooks. He explained how Brooks was afraid to face the music after a Game 7 loss. Dillon Brooks has built of reputation for not being respected by his peers. His latest actions after Game 7 do not help his cause. Houston’s 2024-25 season is over, and the Warriors play Game 1 of the Western Conference semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Hunter and Mobley pic
NBA

LATEST Several Cavaliers players are battling injuries ahead of Game 2 on Tuesday night

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Draymond Green Warriors pic 1
NBA
WATCH: Draymond Green called Dillon Brooks a ‘sucka’ for not shaking anyone’s hand after Game 7
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025

This past Sunday, the Warriors were on the road to face the Rockets in Game 7. Golden State had a 3-1 series lead but lost two straight. However, the Warriors…

Kenny Atkinson pic
NBA
In his first season with Cleveland, Kenny Atkinson is the 2024-25 NBA Coach of the Year
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025

After five seasons with J.B. Bickerstaff as head coach, the Cavs fired him following the 2023-24 season. Cleveland had an extensive search for their next head coach and hired Kenny…

Aaron Gordon Nuggets pic
NBA
WATCH: Nuggets’ Aaron Gordon hit his second game-winning shot of the 2025 postseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Knicks vs. Celtics pic 1
NBA
WATCH: Mikal Bridges’ elite defense sealed an OT win for the Knicks in Game 1 vs. Boston
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 06 2025
Kevin Durant Suns pic
NBA
WATCH: Kendrick Perkins said the Rockets should trade for Kevin Durant this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Draymond Green Warriors pic
NBA
Warriors’ Draymond Green vows to keep his emotions in check vs. Rudy Gobert in the conference semi-finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 05 2025
Arrow to top