Drake Bets $350,000 on UConn To Win Big In National Championship

Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Rapper Drake had a rough weekend betting on college basketball, but he is at it again for tonight’s National Championship game.

Drake posted his parlay for the Final Four early on Saturday morning on his Instagram story, taking both South Florida teams to win outright. Both Miami and FAU ended up losing their games, squashing both legs of the parlay that he dropped $250,000 on.

Drake Bets $350,000 On UConn Huskies To Win Big

He apparently isn’t discouraged. The Toronto native took to his Instagram story again on Monday to show the two bets that he has placed on tonight’s contest between UConn and San Diego State.

He’s riding hard with the Huskies.

The first of the two bets that Drake placed on the Stake app is a margin of victory wager. He believes that UConn will win by roughly what the spread entails (currently -7.5), and has taken them to win by between 6 and 10 points. The bet is for $250,000, and would pay out $835,000 to take home a total of $1,085,000.

The second of his bets doubles down on his confidence in UConn’s dominance. Drake has put $100,000 on UConn exceeding the spread and winning by 11 or more points. The winnings on this wager would be $130,000 for a take home of $230,000.

He may be on to something. UConn has been completely dominant throughout their tournament run, defeating each of their opponents by double digits. Their wins against Gonzaga and Miami stand out as reasons to believe that they’ll have little problem getting past San Diego State.

Already Down $250,000, Drake Goes Big Again

The betting public has mostly agreed, as a hefty portion of the money has come in on the Huskies. Some of the sports books have even had their spread for the game pushed to 8.

Combined with his Final Four parlay on Saturday, Drake has now put down $600,000 on college basketball games this weekend. He would certainly come out on top if UConn is able to win in his exact predicted margin, coming out nearly $500,000 on top. Should the Huskies win by more than 11, he’ll be in the red for just over $300,000.

Tonight’s game will be played inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Tip-off is scheduled for 9:20 Eastern.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
