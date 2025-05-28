NBA

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are considered ‘untouchable’ in trade talks for Cleveland

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley pic
Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley pic

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Cavaliers finished 64-18. That was the top record in the Eastern Conference, giving Cleveland the #1 seed in the East playoffs. 

The Cavs swept Miami in the first round but lost in five games to the Pacers in the Conference semi-finals. After a disappointing end to their season, Cleveland will listen to trade offers this offseason. However, Cavs insiders Chris Fedor reported that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are “untouchable” in a trade.

Will Cleveland split up their roster from the 2024-25 season?


Following a shocking end to the Cavs’ 2025 postseason, the team is considering changes this offseason. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the team would entertain the possibility of a trade this offseason. However, Fedor did say the Cavaliers consider Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley “untouchable.” He noted the team would be comfortable listening to trade offers for Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.

Donovan Mitchell is coming off a season where he was selected to the first-team All-NBA. Evan Mobley was second-team All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25. Those are two players the Cavs want to keep long-term. That’s why Chris Fedor could see the Cavs listening to trade offers for Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.

Fedor used a trade idea with the Magic. Oraldno would send Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva to the Cavs in exchange for Darius Garland. While Suggs is not as gifted offensively as Garland, he’s versatile on the defensive end. It’s still unknown if the Cavs want to split their core group that went 64-18 during the regular season. Cleveland’s front office will have serious conversations this offseason to make the best move for the team moving forward.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
Indiana Pacers pic
NBA

LATEST The Indiana Pacers have thrived playing team-first basketball in the 2025 playoffs

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2025
USATSI 26143898 168396541 lowres
NBA
What will the Boston Celtics roster look like next season? Trade assets explored
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 28 2025

The Boston Celtics are preparing for a major roster shakeup this offseason as the harsh reality of CBA penalties await the 2024 champions. ESPN’s senior NBA insider Shams Charania recently…

Kevin Durant Suns pic 3
NBA
Kevin Durant and the San Antonio Spurs had ‘mutual interest’ at the 2024-25 trade deadline
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 28 2025

After a 36-46 finish in 2024-25, the Suns parted ways with head coach Mike Budenholzer. It’s the third consecutive season Phoenix has fired its head coach.  This is an important…

USATSI 26293376 168396541 lowres
NBA
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 5: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 28 2025
Boston Celtics Face Critical Offseason Decisions After Playoff Exit and Jayson Tatum Injury
NBA
Boston Celtics Face Critical Offseason Decisions After Playoff Exit and Jayson Tatum Injury
Author image Colin Lynch  •  May 27 2025
Chris Paul Spurs pic
NBA
Sources report that several teams are interested in acquiring Chris Paul this offseason
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  May 27 2025
USATSI 23606584 168396541 lowres
NBA
Dallas Mavericks expected to pursue trade for Boston Celtics star Jrue Holiday
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 27 2025
Arrow to top