Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are considered ‘untouchable’ in trade talks for Cleveland

During the 2024-25 regular season, the Cavaliers finished 64-18. That was the top record in the Eastern Conference, giving Cleveland the #1 seed in the East playoffs.

The Cavs swept Miami in the first round but lost in five games to the Pacers in the Conference semi-finals. After a disappointing end to their season, Cleveland will listen to trade offers this offseason. However, Cavs insiders Chris Fedor reported that Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley are “untouchable” in a trade.

Will Cleveland split up their roster from the 2024-25 season?

Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen are not considered untouchable in Cleveland, per @ChrisFedor “I think the two untouchables are Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley. I have been getting the sense that the Cavs would be more willing to entertain and at least consider possibilities… pic.twitter.com/iZISsQjAGx — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) May 28, 2025



Following a shocking end to the Cavs’ 2025 postseason, the team is considering changes this offseason. Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reported the team would entertain the possibility of a trade this offseason. However, Fedor did say the Cavaliers consider Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley “untouchable.” He noted the team would be comfortable listening to trade offers for Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.

Donovan Mitchell is coming off a season where he was selected to the first-team All-NBA. Evan Mobley was second-team All-NBA and Defensive Player of the Year in 2024-25. Those are two players the Cavs want to keep long-term. That’s why Chris Fedor could see the Cavs listening to trade offers for Darius Garland or Jarrett Allen.

Fedor used a trade idea with the Magic. Oraldno would send Jalen Suggs and Tristan da Silva to the Cavs in exchange for Darius Garland. While Suggs is not as gifted offensively as Garland, he’s versatile on the defensive end. It’s still unknown if the Cavs want to split their core group that went 64-18 during the regular season. Cleveland’s front office will have serious conversations this offseason to make the best move for the team moving forward.