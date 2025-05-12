Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell sat out the second half of Game 4 with an ankle injury

On Sunday afternoon, the Pacers hosted the Cavaliers for Game 4 of the East semi-finals. Indiana had a 2-1 series lead. The Pacers started the game hot, and they never let up.

By halftime, the Cavaliers were down 80-39, and never recovered. They lost 129-100 to the Pacers. However, that score was not indicative of how lopsided the victory was in Game 4. Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell reportedly suffered an ankle injury in the first half on Sunday. After trying to warm up before the second half, Mitchell experienced pain in his left ankle and was later ruled out. He’s expected to have an MRI on Monday.

Will Donovan Mitchell be available for Game 5 on Tuesday?

Donovan Mitchell is doubtful to return to Game 4 after suffering an ankle injury. He was being looked at by staff during shoot around headed into the second half. pic.twitter.com/RTnGsqVGSV — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 12, 2025



Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell is leading the team with 29.8 points per game in the 2025 postseason. Ahead of Game 4. Mitchell was the first Cavs player since LeBron James to have 40+ points in back-to-back playoff games. He had 48 in a Game 2 loss and then 43 in a Game 3 win. Against the Pacers in Game 4, Mitchell struggled in the first half. He had 12 points by halftime and was 1-5 from beyond the arc. Mitchell reportedly suffered a left ankle injury in the Cavs’ loss on Sunday.

Mitchell tried warming up to start the second half before he had to be examined by the training staff. The all-star SG went to the locker room ahead of the third quarter and was later ruled out for the game. Cleveland is on the brink of elimination, down 3-1 to the Pacers in this series. On top of that, their top player suffered an injury.

That’s yet another unlucky injury that Cleveland is dealing with this postseason. Evan Mobley and De’Andre Hunter each missed a game due to injury in the 2025 playoffs. Additionally, PG Darius Garland missed four consecutive games with a toe injury. He returned for games 3 and 4 and is still not 100% healthy. Add Donovan Mitchell to the list of players battling an injury in the playoffs. Does Cleveland have any chance to make a comeback if Mitchell is out? The 28-year-old will have an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of his injury.