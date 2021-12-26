Sunderland will visit Keepmoat Stadium to play the match against on 27th December 2021, Monday.

Doncaster vs Sunderland Preview

Doncaster managed to get a 1-0 victory against Shrewsbury Town. Joseph Olowu was the main goal scorer for the winning team.

On the other hand, Sunderland was defeated against Arsenal in EFL Cup competition. In this match, Sunderland managed to get 32% possession and 6 shots on target.

Sunderland has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing opponents to score nine goals in total. Nonetheless, we’ll have to wait and see if this trend repeats in the future encounter.

Doncaster vs Sunderland Team News

Doncaster Rovers possible starting lineup:

Jones; Knoyle, Anderson, Olowu; Hasani, Smith, Galbraith, Horton; Dodoo, Rowe, Hiwula-Mayifuila

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Hoffmann; Wright, Flanagan, Doyle; Hume, Neil, Winchester, Embleton; Pritchard, Broadhead, Stewart

Doncaster vs Sunderland Betting Odds

Following are the latest betting odds for Doncaster vs Sunderland from Bet365:

Match Winner:

Sunderland: 4/6

Draw: 3/1

Doncaster: 15/4

Total Goals:

Over 2.5: 19/20

Under: 20/21

Doncaster vs Sunderland Prediction

Most football betting sites believe that Doncaster will have to work hard to score against the Sunderland team and Sunderland will win the match easily.

Prediction: Sunderland to win at 4/6.

