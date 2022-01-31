Portsmouth vs Charlton live stream: League One preview, kick off time and team news

On Monday, Portsmouth will welcome Charlton Athletic at Fratton Park in a League One match.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Live Stream

If you’re willing to watch Portsmouth vs Charlton, Betfred has got you covered.

If you are a new user, you can register an account with Betfred and watch the Portsmouth vs Charlton live stream. To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.

You may join Betfred by using the link below, which also allows you to take advantage of their fantastic new customer offer.

Join Betfred and watch Portsmouth vs Charlton live stream.

Disclaimer: Geo-restrictions apply. All you need is a funded account or to have placed a bet in the last 24 hours to qualify. T&Cs apply, 18+.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Preview

Portsmouth will be hoping to avoid a recurrence of their 1-0 League One setback to Sunderland in their previous match.

Prior to this match, Portsmouth had not been beaten by Charlton Athletic in the league in their previous two games.

Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Hartlepool United in their previous EFL Trophy match.

Charlton Athletic’s Johnnie Jackson has found the back of the net seven times in their past six games, earning them a goal scored per game average of 1.17.

When does Portsmouth vs Charlton kick-off?

The Portsmouth vs Charlton will kick off at 20:45 on 31st January 2022.

Join Betfred and watch Portsmouth vs Charlton.

Portsmouth vs Charlton Team News

Portsmouth Team News

Portsmouth has not reported any injuries so far.

Portsmouth possible starting lineup:

Bazunu; Carter, Raggett, Robertson; Romeo, Morrell, Tunnicliffe, Hume; Harness; Walker, Curtis

Charlton Team News

Charlton will head into the game without Jake Forster-Caskey, Jayden Stockley, and Marcus Carver.

Charlton possible starting lineup:

MacGillivray; Clare, Inniss, Famewo; Jaiyesimi, Morgan, Dobson, Lee, Blackett-Taylor; Burstow, Aneke

Join Betfred and follow Portsmouth vs Charlton.