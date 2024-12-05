Soccer

Report: Don Garber Extends His Stint as MLS Commissioner

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
MLS Commissioner Don Garber
MLS Commissioner Don Garber

tHailed as the ‘Don’ of Major League Soccer (MLS), Don Garber, has signed a contract extension, with the league’s Board of Governors electing to keep him until the end of 2027.

The 67-year-old, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary at the top of the MLS food chain, had been in talks about his contract extension for a while. Thanks to the exemplary work he has done since taking over the league in 1999, Garber was always likely to get the deal of his dreams. On Wednesday, December 4, MLS officially confirmed that Garber had put pen to paper.

The announcement of Commissioner Garber’s contract extension comes at a time of tremendous momentum for soccer in North America,” MLS announced.

Don Garber Is Seen as the Savior of MLS

Garber took over the American top flight at its lowest, at a time when its very existence came under question. But thanks to his 16-year run with the National Football League (NFL), Garber did not succumb to the pressure.

Under his tutelage, MLS has expanded from 12 teams to 30, with San Diego paying a whopping $500 million expansion fee to join the league in 2025. The average value of an MLS club has climbed to a whopping $678 million, with four clubs crossing the $1 billion landmark. The league also boasts excellent academies, some world-class stadiums, and legendary players, including the most accomplished soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi.

Most notably, Garber played a decisive role in bringing the FIFA World Cup to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026, bringing the three nations and MLS to the forefront of soccer.

Our goal is to double our fan base and to do that by the years after the World Cup,” Garber told The Athletic.

And it’s not going to be any one factor. It’s not going to be just Leo Messi coming into the league, it’s not going to be the next big player who signs. It’s never been about doing it the easy way. I think it’s lazy to think that one player is going to help us deliver on what we want MLS to be over the next three to five years.

Garber has massive plans for MLS, and looking at his track record, it would be foolish to bet against him.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Boss Hansi Flick
Soccer

LATEST Report: Tottenham Hotspur Joins Manchester United in Race to Sign Barcelona Star

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
MLS Commissioner Don Garber
Soccer
Report: Don Garber Extends His Stint as MLS Commissioner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

tHailed as the ‘Don’ of Major League Soccer (MLS), Don Garber, has signed a contract extension, with the league’s Board of Governors electing to keep him until the end of…

Bayer Leverkusen Defender Alejandro Grimaldo
Soccer
Top 5 Defenders With Most Goal Contributions in 2024: Check Where Bayer Leverkusen Man Alejandro Grimaldo Ranks
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024

Bayer Leverkusen made history at the end of the 2023-24 season, not only by claiming their first Bundesliga title but also by becoming the first-ever team in the German top…

Arsenal Beats Manchester United
Soccer
Arsenal 2-0 Manchester United: Gunners Clinical From Set Pieces, Ruben Amorim Laments Lack of Aggression
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 05 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Report: Real Madrid Interested in Signing Non-Transferable Arsenal Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Mohamed Salah Scores Late Equalizer for Liverpool against Arsenal
Soccer
Liverpool Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Sheds Light on Mohamed Salah Situation Amid PSG Links
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Premier League Trophy Image
Soccer
Top 5 Premier League Teams That Have Won the Most Points in December
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Dec 04 2024
Arrow to top