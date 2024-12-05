tHailed as the ‘Don’ of Major League Soccer (MLS), Don Garber, has signed a contract extension, with the league’s Board of Governors electing to keep him until the end of 2027.

The 67-year-old, who recently celebrated his 25th anniversary at the top of the MLS food chain, had been in talks about his contract extension for a while. Thanks to the exemplary work he has done since taking over the league in 1999, Garber was always likely to get the deal of his dreams. On Wednesday, December 4, MLS officially confirmed that Garber had put pen to paper.

“The announcement of Commissioner Garber’s contract extension comes at a time of tremendous momentum for soccer in North America,” MLS announced.

Don Garber Is Seen as the Savior of MLS

Garber took over the American top flight at its lowest, at a time when its very existence came under question. But thanks to his 16-year run with the National Football League (NFL), Garber did not succumb to the pressure.

Under his tutelage, MLS has expanded from 12 teams to 30, with San Diego paying a whopping $500 million expansion fee to join the league in 2025. The average value of an MLS club has climbed to a whopping $678 million, with four clubs crossing the $1 billion landmark. The league also boasts excellent academies, some world-class stadiums, and legendary players, including the most accomplished soccer player of all time, Lionel Messi.

Most notably, Garber played a decisive role in bringing the FIFA World Cup to the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026, bringing the three nations and MLS to the forefront of soccer.

“Our goal is to double our fan base and to do that by the years after the World Cup,” Garber told The Athletic.

“And it’s not going to be any one factor. It’s not going to be just Leo Messi coming into the league, it’s not going to be the next big player who signs. It’s never been about doing it the easy way. I think it’s lazy to think that one player is going to help us deliver on what we want MLS to be over the next three to five years.”

Garber has massive plans for MLS, and looking at his track record, it would be foolish to bet against him.