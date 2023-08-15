MLB

Dodgers Are Surging In August, Are Now One Of The World Series Favorites

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn
rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in baseball over the last decade, having qualified for the postseason in each of the last ten seasons. And while expectations were there for 2023, this year’s version of the team was a bit less powerful on paper.

Los Angeles Dodgers Are 13-1 So Far In August

Things started off just about as people expected them to. The Dodgers were good, but not great, during the first half of the season. They hovered around the .500 for the first month of the year, and by mid-June they were 39-33 after getting swept by the rival Giants. But after that series, they won 12 of 17 heading into the All-Star break, setting themselves up for a potential run in the second half of the season.

They’ve capitalized. The Dodgers stumbled a bit during the final week of July, going 2-5 to close out the month. But as the calendar turned over to August, they’ve become the hottest team in the majors, and are now one of the favorites to win the World Series.

Since the first day of the month, Los Angeles has won 12 of the 13 games they’ve played in. They’ve accomplished clean sweeps of the A’s, Diamondbacks, and Rockies, and took 3 of 4 from the Padres. And they aren’t winning one-run games or having many close contests. During the streak, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents by a count of 86-38, displaying total dominance as we approach the final weeks of the summer.

Braves Still Atop The Board For World Series Odds

The sportsbooks and oddsmakers have taken notice. The Dodgers were hovering around the +750 mark for much of the season as far as World Series odds were concerned, but they’ve surged up the boards given their recent success. Los Angeles is now sitting at +450 to be crowned the champions, not far behind the Atlanta Braves, who have been sitting atop the odds board for essentially the entire year.

Atlanta comes in with a designation of +325, making them the favorites, but not by much. The next four teams that are listed are all from the American League, as the Astros (+650), Rangers (+750), Rays (+850), and Orioles (+950) are all within shouting distance of the top spot.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like

 

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic . Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From MLB

Latest news

View all
r1209826 1296x729 16 9
MLB

LATEST Ozzie Albies Placed On The Injured List With A Hamstring Strain

Author image Owen Jones  •  35min
rsz matt olson getty ftr 061323
MLB
Matt Olson Hits Two More, Overtakes Shohei Ohtani For Home Run Lead
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 12 2023

The Atlanta Braves have been the National League’s most dominant team from the start of the 2023 MLB season, and they are continuing that hot streak well into the month…

1240191029.0
MLB
Matt Olson Ties Shohei Ohtani For The Major League Lead In Home Runs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 10 2023

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson has tied Los Angeles Angels superstar two-way player Shohei Ohtani for the most home runs in the MLB with 40.   Mighty Matt!#ForTheA pic.twitter.com/Iy4psavClI…

rsz ca timesbrightspotcdn2
MLB
Trea Turner Is Not Living Up To His $300 Million Contract…At All
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023
rsz usa today 203243640
MLB
Chicago Cubs Having Been Historically Dominant So Far In August
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Aug 3 2023
usatsi 19998007 168390306 lowres
MLB
Isiah Pacheco To Be Cleared For Contact Later This Month
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 2 2023
1414019882.0
MLB
Atlanta Braves Max Fried Expected To Start Friday Against Chicago
Author image Owen Jones  •  Aug 2 2023
Arrow to top