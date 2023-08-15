The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most consistently successful teams in baseball over the last decade, having qualified for the postseason in each of the last ten seasons. And while expectations were there for 2023, this year’s version of the team was a bit less powerful on paper.

Los Angeles Dodgers Are 13-1 So Far In August

The Dodgers are scorching hot right now. They beat the Rockies, 8-3, sweep the four-game series and move to 71-46 on the season. The Dodgers are an MLB-best 20-8 since the All-Star break and 12-1 in August and since the trade deadline. They’ve won a season-high eight in a row. — Noah Camras (@noahcamras) August 13, 2023

Things started off just about as people expected them to. The Dodgers were good, but not great, during the first half of the season. They hovered around the .500 for the first month of the year, and by mid-June they were 39-33 after getting swept by the rival Giants. But after that series, they won 12 of 17 heading into the All-Star break, setting themselves up for a potential run in the second half of the season.

They’ve capitalized. The Dodgers stumbled a bit during the final week of July, going 2-5 to close out the month. But as the calendar turned over to August, they’ve become the hottest team in the majors, and are now one of the favorites to win the World Series.

Since the first day of the month, Los Angeles has won 12 of the 13 games they’ve played in. They’ve accomplished clean sweeps of the A’s, Diamondbacks, and Rockies, and took 3 of 4 from the Padres. And they aren’t winning one-run games or having many close contests. During the streak, the Dodgers have outscored their opponents by a count of 86-38, displaying total dominance as we approach the final weeks of the summer.

Braves Still Atop The Board For World Series Odds

12 Ks, back-to-back sweeps, eight game win streak? Absolute cinema. pic.twitter.com/KEqa3ClCD0 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 13, 2023

The sportsbooks and oddsmakers have taken notice. The Dodgers were hovering around the +750 mark for much of the season as far as World Series odds were concerned, but they’ve surged up the boards given their recent success. Los Angeles is now sitting at +450 to be crowned the champions, not far behind the Atlanta Braves, who have been sitting atop the odds board for essentially the entire year.

Atlanta comes in with a designation of +325, making them the favorites, but not by much. The next four teams that are listed are all from the American League, as the Astros (+650), Rangers (+750), Rays (+850), and Orioles (+950) are all within shouting distance of the top spot.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like