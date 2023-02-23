Site News

MLB Odds: Dodgers Are NL West Favorites, Padres Close Behind

Anthony R. Cardenas
The NL West has long been dominated by the Los Angeles Dodgers due to their success over the last decade, but the gap may be closing this upcoming season.

They’ve owned the division. Since 2013, the Dodgers have won 9 of the possible 10 National League West championships, including eight in a row and three World Series appearances. The only time they didn’t finish in first place was 2021 when they won 106 games but were edged out by the San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers Are NL West Favorites, But Should They Be?

MLB Odds: Dodgers Are NL West Favorites, Padres Close Behind

The Dodgers, along with the Houston Astros, have been the pre-season World Series favorites year in and year out, but things have changed atop the odds chart for the 2022 season. Los Angeles is still near the top, but the Mets, Yankees, and Astros all have shorter odds this season.

As for the division, they’re still favored to win, but not by much. The Dodgers sit at -130 to win the West, which is tied for the second-shortest odds for any division winner. But right on their heels are the up-and-coming Padres, who are listed at +130. San Diego has one of the most talented lineups in all the major leagues, and should be a serious pennant threat if they are able to stay healthy and get the most out of their pitching.

When looking at the odds for the other teams in the division, it looks as though the NL West will be a two-team race. The Giants did little to bolster their roster in the off-season, and they are +850 to win the crown, which may even be a little generous. Vegas doesn’t give much of a chance to the other two teams, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (+3300) and Colorado Rockies (+5000) are ultra long-shots.

NL West Champion Odds Play
Dodgers -130 BetOnline logo
Padres +130 BetOnline logo
Giants +850 BetOnline logo
Diamondbacks +3300 BetOnline logo
Rockies +5000 BetOnline logo

 

The Padres Could Make A Run

The smart money would be on the Padres. On paper, it would appear that they have a roster that can compete with the Dodgers talent-wise, and their lineup could be one of the most dangerous in all the big leagues. Los Angeles is still a serious threat, but they have lost some key pieces over the last two off-seasons. Both Trae and Justin Turner are gone, and Cody Bellinger is one of the departed as well.

As for the Padres, they have added the likes of Xander Bogaerts to their already talented lineup, as he’ll join Manny Machado, Juan Soto, and Fernando Tatis Jr. in San Diego. The latter will be serving a 21-game suspension to begin the season, but they should be a force in the later months if they are able to keep everyone injury-free.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
