Detroit Pistons Narrow Coaching Search To Three Final Candidates

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
3 min read
The job of an NBA head coach is rarely safe, as we’ve seen recently. There are only four coaches who have held their current positions for longer than 4 years, as there has been a high amount of turnover since 2019. Given their lackluster performances from year to year, it is almost shocking that the Detroit Pistons have only had two head coaches over the last 9 years.

Ollie, Collins Are Finalists For Detroit Pistons Job

But the team is currently on the hunt for their next man in charge, and they have apparently narrowed the search to three final candidates.

Whoever the new man in charge is will face an uphill climb. The Pistons have finished in the bottom-3 in the Eastern Conference in each of the last 4 seasons, and they haven’t won a playoff game in 15 years. Dwane Casey had spent the last five years at the helm for Detroit, and he finished with a 121-263 record, a full 71 games under .500.

But there could be some good fortune that comes the way of the new Pistons head coach. Detroit is one of the three NBA teams with equal chance (14%) of obtaining the first overall pick and the rights to generational talent Victor Wembanyama.

The Finalists:

So who are the finalists for the job? Here are the three candidates for the Detroit Pistons head coaching position:

Kevin Ollie

One name that pops up every so often in head coaching searches is that of Kevin Ollie. He hasn’t coached anywhere since the 2018 season, which was the last of his seven years as the head of the UConn Huskies. But he is still apparently highly regarded, with many pointing to the championship that his team won back in 2014.

Charles Lee

Charles Lee had spent the last five years as an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks under then-head coach Mike Budenholzer. He was on Budenholzer’s staff in Atlanta too, and followed his mentor when he made the move.

But the head coach as been fired, and while it would make sense for Lee to be the next in line for the Bucks, he may choose a fresh start and take over his own team, like the Pistons.

Jarron Collins

Collins has spent the last few years as an assistant coach with the New Orleans Pelicans, but he has witnessed plenty of success as he was a Golden State Warriors assistant coach from 2014-2021. He, like the other three candidates for the job, has never coached an NBA game.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
