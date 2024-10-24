The Ravens posted a video on their official X account this week, with running back Derrick Henry addressing Anthony Edwards’ claims that he could tackle the Baltimore star.

Anthony Edwards Bold Claim

It is difficult enough for some of the NFL’s best defensive players to tackle Derrick Henry at times, but NBA superstar Anthony Edwards believes that he could take down this season’s rushing yards leader.

Edwards took part in an ESPN interview alongside the Vikings’ Justin Jefferson earlier this week and the athletes were discussing how good ‘Ant-man’ would be if he was to switch from basketball to football.

When Jefferson warned that the first hit on Edwards in the NFL would be a brutal one, the Timberwolves sensation responded confidently saying to bring on the best: “I ain’t going to pop him [Derrick Henry], but I’m going to hit that s*** for sure.”

“If I lifted like y’all, I’d be Derrick Henry.” This convo between Ant and JJ is pure gold 😂 ESPN Cover Story from @JamalCollier: https://t.co/Gblb14JA44 pic.twitter.com/LT0Ro39zNz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 22, 2024

Edwards dropped football in high school, but he was reportedly a top prospect in his year before deciding to commit to the dream of becoming an NBA superstar.

Derrick Henry Responds To Anthony Edwards

There is just two inches between Edwards and Henry (who is slightly taller at 6 ‘4) but if the two-time rushing champion was to run full speed at the 23-year-old, you would imagine there would only be one outcome.

Henry made an appearance on the Ravens X page on Wednesday, offering a simple response to Edwards’ bold claim: “Do I think that Anthony Edwards could tackle me? Hell no.”

Henry leads the league in rushing yards by some way after the first seven weeks of the season and it’s not even close, with the Baltimore running back clear of his nearest rival by 206 yards.

Much like Noah Lyles’ race against Tyreek Hill, we will never see Edwards and Henry running head on at each other so the argument can only ever be hypothetical.

That being said, Edwards has confessed that he would consider a move to the NFL if he could win his first NBA championship in the first few years of his career.