Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill Believes That He Could Beat 100m World Champion Noah Lyles In A Race

Olly Taliku
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is widely regarded as the quickest player in the NFL, but he has gone a step further than that saying that he would come out on top in a race against 100m world champion Noah Lyles.  

Could Tyreek Hill Beat Noah Lyles Over 100m?

Although he is regarded as the quickest player in the NFL, that isn’t enough for Tyreek Hill, who believes he could beat Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a sprint race.

Lyles caused an upset in the Olympic Games 100m race as he narrowly won gold in what was a thrilling watch, but in his specialised 200m Lyles struggled and was only able to pick up a bronze medal much to his disappointment.

After the race Lyles revealed that he was under the weather and he tested positive for Covid-19, which is something that Tyreek Hill believes was just an excuse.

Hill said: “Noah Lyles can’t say nothing after what just happened to him. He wants to come out and pretend that he’s sick… Just speak to what you know about, and that’s track.”

“I would beat Noah Lyles,” Hill said. “I’m not going to beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. When I beat him, I’ll put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business.”

Almost everyone in the world would struggle to argue their case against Lyles in a 100m race, with the 27-year-old’s gold medal winning time coming in at a hot 9.79 seconds this summer.

Miami wide receiver Hill is on another level to most NFL athletes though and his fastest recorded 100m time is just behind Lyles by a matter of milliseconds at 9.98.

Lyles has received a lot of hate in the past year, after he called out American champions who call themselves champions of the world:

“You know the thing that hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have ‘world champion’ on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don’t get me wrong, I love the U.S., at times, but that ain’t the world.”

USAMBT certainly silenced Lyles this summer at the Olympics, winning their fifth consecutive gold medal to become world champions yet again.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku
