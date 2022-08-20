Derek Chisora Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: ‘AJ Will Win by Knockout’

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

DEREK CHISORA believes his fellow countryman Anthony Joshua will right the wrongs of last September and knock Oleksandr Usyk out this time around in their heavyweight rematch in the Saudi Arabian desert tonight.

Chisora, a former opponent of Usyk’s, thinks ‘AJ’ has all of the attributes needed to beat the Ukrainian, and it is just a matter of putting that all together in the ring on the night.

Derek Chisora Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the colossal heavyweight showdown.

Derek Chisora is one of them. ‘Del Boy’ is a former opponent of Usyk’s and a long-term friend of Joshua’s, and thinks his fellow Brit can most certainly come out on top tonight in the Jeddah desert.

Chisora, who beat Kubrat Pulev last month to keep his run in the heavyweight division going, had this to say about the highly anticipated rematch between Usyk and Joshua:

“AJ can do this. He needs to use educated pressure, check Usyk’s punches his range, don’t try to get into Usyk’s range. AJ’s got longer arms, so keep Usyk on his back foot, use his jabs, body and head – and that’s it. If he does that, it’s AJ’s fight.”

How Will Joshua Win? Derek Chisora Predicts

Although ‘Del Boy’ is certain that Joshua will get his hand raised on tonight and become a three-time heavyweight world champion, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, Chisora thinks Joshua can win the fight by knockout. In various different interviews Chisora has said that if Joshua takes the fight to Usyk and makes it uncomfortable for him from the get go, he can knock him out without any shadow of a doubt.

Let’s hope the fight lives up to expectation tonight in front of the 35,000 sell-out crowd at the Jeddah Super Dome!

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 8/15 Anthony Joshua 13/8 Draw 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

