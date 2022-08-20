Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Another Win For Usyk

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

DEONTAY WILDER believes Oleksandr Usyk will again be too strong for Anthony Joshua and will make it two wins from two fights against the British heavyweight star. The former WBC world heavyweight champion cannot see Joshua making the necessary adjustments to win the rematch tonight.

Do not miss out on the exclusive free bet offers ahead of Saturday’s heavyweight showdown. Check out all of the best betting offers and free bets ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 from Saudi Arabia this weekend. Also be sure to check out our predictions and betting tips ahead of this highly anticipated mega-fight in the heavyweight division.

Best Boxing Free Bets 1. Bet £10, Get £30 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus Min deposit £/€/$10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £/€/$10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.50) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & Full T&C’s apply. Claim Offer 2. Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 3. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 4. Bet £10 Get £60 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet 5. Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets T&Cs apply, 18+ Claim Free Bet

Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction

With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Deontay Wilder is one of them. Wilder and Joshua have been rumoured to fight on several occasions, and still could do in the not so distant future.

‘The Bronze Bomber’, who returns to the ring on October 15th against Robert Helenius, has his say on how he thinks Usyk vs Joshua 2 will go down:

“My heart says Usyk easily. He’s got the momentum now, and he was able to do it the last time around.”

How Will Usyk Win? Deontay Wilder Predicts

Although Wilder is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised on tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, The American thinks that Usyk could win via late stoppage or again on points. However, he insists that anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so isn’t ruling out the Joshua win.

Wilder said: “This is boxing. At the end of the day you never know how it’s going to end up.”

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Haven’t claimed the Usyk vs Joshua 2 betting offer yet? Don’t worry, take a look at the best betting sites and claim the best bookmaker free bets.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 8/15 Anthony Joshua 13/8 Draw 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

More Exclusive Boxing Betting Offers & Free Bets