Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction: Another Win For Usyk

DEONTAY WILDER believes Oleksandr Usyk will again be too strong for Anthony Joshua and will make it two wins from two fights against the British heavyweight star. The former WBC world heavyweight champion cannot see Joshua making the necessary adjustments to win the rematch tonight.
Deontay Wilder Joshua vs Usyk 2 Prediction
With the rematch finally going down tonight between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.
Deontay Wilder is one of them. Wilder and Joshua have been rumoured to fight on several occasions, and still could do in the not so distant future.
‘The Bronze Bomber’, who returns to the ring on October 15th against Robert Helenius, has his say on how he thinks Usyk vs Joshua 2 will go down:
“My heart says Usyk easily. He’s got the momentum now, and he was able to do it the last time around.”
How Will Usyk Win? Deontay Wilder Predicts
Although Wilder is certain the Ukrainian will get his hand raised on tonight and defend his three heavyweight crowns, how does he think it will happen?
As he touched on above, The American thinks that Usyk could win via late stoppage or again on points. However, he insists that anything can happen in heavyweight boxing, so isn’t ruling out the Joshua win.
Wilder said: “This is boxing. At the end of the day you never know how it’s going to end up.”
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.
