Denver’s Christian Braun could receive an extension worth $30+ million per season

Zach Wolpin
With a 125-93 loss in Game 7 to the Thunder, the Nuggets’ season officially ended. After winning the NBA Finals in 2023, Denver has missed the conference finals in back-to-back postseasons. 

The 2024-25 season was Christian Braun’s third year with the Nuggets. It was a career-best season around the board for the 24-year-old. ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Braun’s extension with Denver could be worth $30+ million per season. Braun took his game to another level in 2024-25 and will be rewarded for it.

Christian Braun is a key player for the Denver Nuggets


In the 2022 NBA draft, the Nuggets selected SG Christian Braun out of Kansas. Over his first two seasons, Braun played in 158 games but made just 10 starts. After the 2023-24 season, Denver did not re-sign Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. That opened up a starting spot for Denver, and Christian Bruan capitalized. This past season, Braun played in 79 of their 82 regular-season games and made 77 starts.

The former first-round pick has been a durable player throughout his first three seasons. He’s played 76+ games each year, including all 82 games in 2023-24. As a starter in 2024-25, Christian Braun took a step forward in his progression. His 15.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.1 steals were all new career-highs. Additionally, his .397 shooting percentage from beyond the arc was a new personal best. ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted Braun was one of two players to increase their scoring average by eight or more points.

Marks believes that Christian Braun could receive a deal worth $30+ million per season. He used Orlando’s Jalen Suggs as an example. The Magic signed him to a five-year, $150 million extension. Bobby Marks sees Braun’s extension being higher with how the cap is projecting. With his impressive 2024-25 season, Braun has solidified himself as a key piece on the Nuggets’ roster.

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
