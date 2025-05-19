Nuggets’ David Adelman is a strong candidate to become the full-time head coach

With just three games left in the 2024-25 regular season, drastic changes were made by the Nuggets’ ownership. Head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Boothe were fired.

Team governor Josh Kroenke decided to part ways with Malone and Boothe. To replace Malone, assistant head coach David Adelman was named interim head coach. In a short amount of time, he was able to rally the Nuggets and help them win seven playoff games. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Adelman is “considered” a strong candidate to become the next head coach of the Nuggets.

David Adelman has the support of players from the team’s championship roster

Aaron Gordon on Nuggets coach David Adelman: “I love DA. I hope he’s here next year. I hope he’s our coach. I hope he gets a whole offseason and a whole training camp to figure out his philosophy. I had DA in Orlando. We have DA here. DA is great. He was excellent for us.” pic.twitter.com/cfOqRRgIR1 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) May 18, 2025



Since 2017-18, David Adelman has been an assistant coach on the coaching staff of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. When Malone was fired on April 8, Adelman received a promotion. He was named interim head coach by team governor Josh Kroenke. Adelman coached Denver’s final three games of the 2024-25 regular season and all 14 of their playoff games.

The Nuggets were 3-0 in the regular season and 7-7 in the postseason with David Adelman. Following Denver’s loss in Game 7, several players voiced their support for Adleman. Power forward Aaron Gordon told the media, “I hope he’s our coach”. Additionally, Jokic supported Adelman but said that decision is “above my pay grade.”

Still, Jokic was impressed with how David Adelman changed the team’s energy on short notice. The Nuggets could have easily derailed and lost in the first round after Malone was fired. However, David Adelman rallied the team, and they were one win away from the Western Conference Finals. The 44-year-old was thrown into a tricky situation and made the most of it. Who knows what could happen if he has a full season of coaching under his belt? David Adelman is a strong candidate to be the Nuggets’ next head coach.