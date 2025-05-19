NBA

Nuggets’ David Adelman is a strong candidate to become the full-time head coach

Zach Wolpin
With just three games left in the 2024-25 regular season, drastic changes were made by the Nuggets’ ownership. Head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Boothe were fired. 

Team governor Josh Kroenke decided to part ways with Malone and Boothe. To replace Malone, assistant head coach David Adelman was named interim head coach. In a short amount of time, he was able to rally the Nuggets and help them win seven playoff games. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon reported that Adelman is “considered” a strong candidate to become the next head coach of the Nuggets.

David Adelman has the support of players from the team’s championship roster


Since 2017-18, David Adelman has been an assistant coach on the coaching staff of Nuggets head coach Michael Malone. When Malone was fired on April 8, Adelman received a promotion. He was named interim head coach by team governor Josh Kroenke. Adelman coached Denver’s final three games of the 2024-25 regular season and all 14 of their playoff games.

The Nuggets were 3-0 in the regular season and 7-7 in the postseason with David Adelman. Following Denver’s loss in Game 7, several players voiced their support for Adleman. Power forward Aaron Gordon told the media, “I hope he’s our coach”. Additionally, Jokic supported Adelman but said that decision is “above my pay grade.”

Still, Jokic was impressed with how David Adelman changed the team’s energy on short notice. The Nuggets could have easily derailed and lost in the first round after Malone was fired. However, David Adelman rallied the team, and they were one win away from the Western Conference Finals. The 44-year-old was thrown into a tricky situation and made the most of it. Who knows what could happen if he has a full season of coaching under his belt? David Adelman is a strong candidate to be the Nuggets’ next head coach.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
