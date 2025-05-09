Basketball

Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

The Denver Nuggets will be looking to bounce back against Oklahoma City in game 3 after the Thunder ran riot to level the series on Wednesday.  

Nuggets vs Thunder Game 2 Preview

There was no surprise in Paycom Center for game 2 of the Nuggets-Thunder, as the series heads back to Denver all tied up after a convincing win for OKC.

The Thunder had Wednesday’s game wrapped up by half time as they managed to score 87 points during an unstoppable run – which marked a new NBA postseason record.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander certainly won the MVP battle against Nikola Jokic in game 2 as OKC got its first win in the series, with the 26-year-old scoring 34 points and 8 assists on just 30 minutes.

Jokic recorded a monster statline in game 1 with 42 points, 22 rebounds and 6 assists, but the three-time MVP was much more ineffective in game 2 managing just 17 points in a blowout.

The Serbian was ejected from game 2 after getting into foul trouble early in the third quarter and he will have to play much better than in that performance if Denver is going to win game 3.

Russell Westbrook led all scores for the Nuggets with 19 points off the bench. The Nuggets gave up early with an impossible deficit and only Jamal Murray and Jokic were on the floor for longer than 30 minutes.

OKC’s bench also offered a lot through the game with eight players in total reaching double figure points.

The Nuggets have proven that they can beat OKC though and now headed back home to Denver they hold an advantage, despite OKC coming into the game as 5.5 point favorites.

WATCH: Shai wins battle of the MVP’s in game 2

Nuggets vs Thunder injury report

Denver Nuggets injuries

C DaRon Holmes III (achilles; out)

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

G Nikola Topic (knee; out)

What TV channel is Nuggets vs Thunder on?

Thursday’s Game 3 of Nuggets vs Thunder is broadcast nationally on TNT.

