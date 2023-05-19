Betting

Denver Nuggets Are Now Favorites To Win The NBA Championship

Anthony R. Cardenas
Despite being the #1 seed in the Western Conference, the Denver Nuggets entered the 2023 Playoffs as an underdog. Not only were there three teams from the East with shorter odds, but the Suns and Warriors were also thought to have a better chance than the Nuggets.

Denver Nuggets Are Now NBA Championship Favorites

The odds were somewhat skewed due to the way that the regular season played out. It was thought that some of the lower seeds were actually the better teams, and both the 2nd and 3rd seeded squads were bounced in the first round. As for the Nuggets, they were able to make easy work of the Timberwolves in round 1, and followed that up by dismantling the powerful Suns in round 2.

Now, with their commanding 2-0 lead over the Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, the Denver Nuggets have moved in to the top spot as the favorites to win it all.

They’re helped by the happenings in the Eastern Conference, namely the run that the Miami Heat are on. The Milwaukee Bucks entered the postseason as the team with the shortest championship odds, but Jimmy Butler and company pulled off a historic upset to take down the 1 seed. Now, after an unlikely victory in Game 1 of the ECF, the odds for the Boston Celtics have taken a hit.

Bet on Nuggets To Win NBA Championship (+Odds) at BetOnline

Ever since the Bucks were eliminated, the Celtics have been the championship favorites. They weren’t far behind Milwaukee to begin with, and they looked like the superior team that remained after the first round. It was thought that the Western Conference contenders would wipe themselves out by playing each other, and they have.

But things have flipped today. After their Game 2 win on Thursday, the odds for the Nuggets now sit at +110, making them the outright favorite. Boston is not far behind, but is the clear #2 at +150. The Lakers and Heat are both considered long shots at this point, with LA coming in at +700 to Miami’s +750.

These odds have and will continue to change with every passing game. If the Celtics are able to bounce back and take down the Heat tonight, then they’ll likely jump back into the top spot. And if the oddsmakers are correct in favoring the Lakers by 5 in Game 3 of that series, then Denver could find themselves back in the +250 to +400 range.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

 

 

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
