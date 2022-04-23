David Haye Fury vs Whyte Prediction: Knockout Victory for Whyte

Former Tyson Fury meant to be opponent turned boxing manager and pundit, David Haye, gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The former world heavyweight and cruiserweight champion is predicting a knockout victory for Whyte in the late rounds.

Having been scheduled to fight Fury almost a decade ago and having had several back and fourth’s with ‘The Gypsy King’ over the years, it comes as no surprise that the ‘Hayemaker’ is backing Whyte to get the job done.

David Haye Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

David Haye is one of them. Haye and Fury were scheduled to fight way back in 2013, almost a decade ago but the fight fell through for one reason of another.

Now a pundit across several boxing platforms, Haye has had his say on how he thinks Saturday night’s fight will go down:

“I think Dillian stops Tyson Fury on his feet late doors at some stage. If that happens, you would have to go for a rematch. Possibly even a trilogy with those two.”

Here is what Haye had to say on how he thinks Fury vs Whyte will play out on Saturday night.

The panel from our Heavyweight Debate make their final selections for #FuryWhyte Full debate here ➡️ https://t.co/atQ4rUz2V3 pic.twitter.com/MHqS4N5CT4 — #FuryWhyte | Saturday | BT Sport Box Office 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) April 18, 2022

How will Fury win? David Haye predicts

Although Haye is certain ‘The Body Snatcher’ will get his hand raised on Saturday night, how does he think it will happen?

As he touched on above, The ‘Hayemaker’ thinks that Whyte will get the knockout victory on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium.

Haye also predicted Klitschko to beat Fury as well as predicting that Wilder would beat ‘The Gypsy King’ all three times as well, so it is no surprise that he is again picking against his former heavyweight foe.

Haye said: “I think Dillian stops Tyson Fury on his feet late doors at some stage.”

