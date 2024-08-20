Soccer

Could Jarrad Branthwaite Betray Everton For Liverpool Move?

2024-08-20

Liverpool are keeping an eye on Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite as a potential replacement for Joe Gomez, who appears to be departing from Anfield.

Will Branthwaite ditch Goodison Park for Anfield?

After spending nine years with the club, Joe Gomez has expressed his intention to explore opportunities to depart from Liverpool, following his omission from the squad that secured a 2-0 victory against Ipswich on Saturday.

In response, Liverpool is now considering a young and talented replacement. Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton certainly meets this criterion, having had an outstanding season with the Toffees last year.

Earlier this summer, Manchester United submitted a bid of £35 million, inclusive of add-ons, for the centre-back; however, Everton declined the offer, asserting that his value is £70 million.

Should Liverpool agree to Everton’s valuation, they would be approaching the fee they paid for Virgil Van Dijk in 2018.

Could Liverpool pursue the Anthony Gordon deal again?

Joe Gomez remains in Merseyside as he considers his options prior to the closure of the transfer window. Earlier in the summer, Newcastle United had reached an agreement for a £45 million transfer fee for the English defender; however, the deal fell through as the Magpies solidified their financial standing without facilitating a transfer for Anthony Gordon in exchange. Gomez’s potential departure has now opened up various possibilities for Liverpool.

Should Liverpool feel secure with their current centre-back lineup, they may choose to revisit the deal before the transfer deadline.

Furthermore, Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace presents another potential target for the Reds. Newcastle has submitted four bids for the England international, with the most recent offer being approximately £65 million, which would exceed their previous record fee of £60 million paid for Alexander Isak.

Ultimately, the decision regarding Gomez’s future will hinge on the financial return Liverpool receives if he is transferred during the summer window.

Liverpool has already generated over £40 million in the transfer market, with Bobby Clark and Fabio Carvalho departing the club. They remain the only Premier League team that has not made any purchases during the summer transfer window.

