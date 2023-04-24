NBA

Colin Cowherd Says Kawhi Leonard Is A Bad Investment For The Clippers

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Kawhi Leonard project has not worked out exactly as the Los Angeles Clippers would have hoped, and there are now people in the media that are calling for the team to move on from its current situation.

The Clippers have been contenders when both players are in the lineup. In their best season, they advanced to the Western Conference Finals, but their run was cut short when Leonard missed the entirety of that series with a knee injury.

Kawhi Leonard Availability Is A Serious Issue

Various ailments have been the theme of his time in Los Angeles. Out of a possible 308 regular season games, Leonard has played in just 161 of them, and was inactive for the entire 2021-22 season as he recovered from the ACL injury.

And now that the injury bug has bitten again at the most important point of the season for the Clippers, there is plenty of noise about how Los Angeles should be looking to move on from the two-time Finals MVP.

Two of the figures that have been more vocal about the situation are ESPN’s Kenrick Perkins and Stephen A. Smith. Perkins included Paul George in his frustration, saying that the Clippers front office should give the duo one more season together before blowing up the current roster. Smith went even further, saying that Leonard “should be on the list of worst superstars ever.”

Colin Cowherd joined in on the fun during his show on Monday morning. He called the Kawhi Leonard experiment a bad investment, and that he would get rid of him if he were the team’s owner.

“He’s just not available. He’s odd, he’s not verbal. He doesn’t communicate, I’ve been told, with coaches or players. This is who he is”

Cowherd went on to lump George into the situation as well, but says he would prefer to keep him because he does communicate, that he is a good guy, and that he is invested.

The Clippers are going to need all the help they can get if they hope to have a chance against the Phoenix Suns in their current first round series. They already trail 3-1, and are headed back out on the road to take on the Suns in a win-or-go-home Game 5. There has been no update on Kawhi Leonard’s situation, and he will very likely be out of the lineup.

Tip-off for Game 5 is scheduled for 7PM Pacific on Tuesday night.

