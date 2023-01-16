CJ McCollum believes Toronto Raptors are preparing to trade

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum has spoken out on rumoured unrest within the Toronto Raptors franchise currently and believes the team is preparing to move players in a trade.

On ESPN’s ‘The CJ McCollum’ show, the 31-year-old and 2016 NBA Most Improved Player winner claimed there are multiple players within the Toronto locker room that are unhappy.

McCollum also added that he believes the Raptors will make a trade as the 2019 NBA champions sit in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, one spot outside the play-in tournament through 43 games.

“I think in terms of what they need or what they’re lacking, something’s gonna happen – I don’t know what.

“There’s rumblings about certain players on the team not being happy and due to tampering, I can’t speak to that but I think they’re gonna move someone.”

Pascal Siakam could be traded despite leading Raptors in both points, rebounds and assists

Toronto are currently five games below .500 with a 19-24 record and face a tough battle to reach the playoffs this season despite star man Pascal Siakam enjoying a solid individual season.

The 28-year-old is averaging 25.7 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game on 48% shooting from the floor and is in contention to make a second All-Star appearance in Utah next month.

Siakam is on pace to be the first Raptor ever with a 25/5/5 season but may not get a chance to complete the season with the team, as potential landing spots via trade have been touted for the forward.

2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes has been reportedly named as the only ‘untouchable’ player on the Raptors roster meaning Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet are all on the block.

Some have rumoured that a deal centered around Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr for Siakam could make Nikola Jokic’s team title favorites, who currently own the 5th-best odds according to NBA betting sites.

