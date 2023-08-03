Chicago Cubs Having Been Historically Dominant So Far In August

There wasn’t much expected out of the Chicago Cubs for the 2023 MLB season. They entered the year with +8000 World Series odds, and their roster looked devoid of any real talent outside of a select few guys.

Cubs Have Scored 36 Runs In Last Two Days

The predictions looked to be correct early on. In early June, the Cubs were 10 games under .500, sitting at 26-36 and in 4th place in the NL Central. The highly disappointing St. Louis Cardinals were behind them by just a half-game at that point.

But the team seemed to flip a switch when they were at rock bottom. Chicago won 4 straight series in the middle of June, winning 11 of 13 games and boosting themselves back to respectability within the division. They were still something of an afterthought as we hit the All-Star break, as the Cubs were still 5+ games back of the final wild card spot.

Things have gotten even better to start the second half of the season. After losing 2 of 3 to the Red Sox coming out of the break, the Cubs have gone 12-3 in their last 15 games, including an 8-game win streak, many of which came at the hands of the rival Cardinals.

The team has been particularly dominant to begin the month of August. Chicago entered Tuesday’s home game against the Reds with an even .500 record, but quickly showed that they may be better than that mark suggests. The Cubs scored 20 runs that night in an offensive explosion, racking up 21 hits and smashing 7 home runs.

40 More Runs Than Any Other Team Since ASB

The Cubs scored 16 runs against the Reds on Wednesday after scoring 20 on Tuesday. The 36 runs over the last 2 games are their most in a 2-game span within a season since 1897. Chicago has scored 145 runs since the All-Star Break, over 40 runs more than any other team. pic.twitter.com/GZLb2Sgvtb — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 3, 2023

But they weren’t done with their plate dominance yet. The very next night, the Cubs put up 16 runs on the Reds, bringing their total to 36 between the first two contests of the month. It is the most runs scored by the team in a two-game span since 1897.

The impressive statistical numbers don’t stop there for Chicago. In the 19 games since the All-Star break, no team in the major leagues has scored more runs than the Cubs. They have crossed the plate 145 times since July 14th, which is currently 40 more than any other team over that same span.

The boost up the standings and the historically great scoring numbers aren’t enough to sway any oddsmakers, yet. While Chicago’s World Series odds have certainly shortened, they are still sitting at +6600 at BetOnline.ag.

MLB Betting Guides You May Like