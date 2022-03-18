Cheltenham Day 4 Results – Discover Where Your Horses Finished on Gold Cup Day

The best was saved until last at the Festival with Cheltenham day 4 results culminating in the Gold Cup. This cracking card brought the curtain down on yet another fantastic four days of jumps action.

Cheltenham Day 4 Results

1:30 – JCB Triumph Hurdle Result

Position Horse Jockey Trainer Distance SP 1st Vauban Paul Townend Willie Mullins 2½ lengths 6/4F 2nd Fil D’Or Davy Russell Gordon Elliott neck 11/2 3rd Pied Piper Jack Kennedy Gordon Elliott 4¾ lengths 7/2

In the opening Triumph Hurdle, Irish juveniles dominated with Emerald Isle raiders the first five home. Heading those were Vauban, who confirmed Leopardstown form with Fil D’Or in the Cheltenham day 4 results here. This was a sixth winner of the Festival for trainer Willie Mullins.

Davy Russell chose correctly from the two Gordon Elliott runners with previous course and distance winner Pied Piper only third. This race belonged to Mullins, Paul Townend and owners Rich and Susannah Ricci, though. Vauban looks sure to have his Champion Hurdle odds cut off the back of this.

