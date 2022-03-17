2023 Champion Hurdle Odds – Hat-Trick for Honeysuckle or Can Constitution Hill Spoil the Party?

The dust has barely settled on Honeysuckle justifying short Champion Hurdle odds and retaining her Cheltenham crown, but thoughts already turn to the future. Come next year’s Festival, the landscape may well look quite different.

2023 Ante Post Champion Hurdle Odds & Betting Show

Champion Hurdle Horses Champion Hurdle Odds Bookmaker Honeysuckle 3/1 Constitution Hill 3/1 Sir Gerhard 5/1 Dysart Dynamo 12/1 Vauban 12/1 Bar 16/1

All odds correct as of 12:45 GMT on Friday, 18 March 2022 but subject to change

A dominant force over hurdles, if Honeysuckle remains in horse racing for another season completing a Champion Hurdle hat-trick is an obvious target. Trainer Henry De Bromhead has a well mapped out plan for Kenny Alexander’s wonder mare too.

Honeysuckle usually runs in the Hatton’s Grace at Fairyhouse over 2m 4f, then drops back in trip for the Irish Champion Hurdle during the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown. It has worked en route to three Cheltenham Festival successes already, if including her 2020 Mares Hurdle victory.

Yet Honeysuckle is only 3/1 joint-favourite in the 2023 Champion Hurdle odds with Constitution Hill. He routed a classy field in the Supreme Novices Hurdle in the first of Cheltenham day 1 results over the same course and distance as the big race.

That is a clash to savour but it’s worth remembering that Honeysuckle beat an impressive winner of the Cheltenham Festival opener in Appreciate It easily. The step out of novice company isn’t always straightforward. Constitution Hill has the scope for plenty of further progress, however.

More Mullins mounts will come again

Willie Mullins may have been thwarted with Appreciate It when looking back on the Cheltenham results from 2022 but he will still have something to put against Honeysuckle. We’ll never know whether Dysart Dynamo would’ve give Constitution Hill a race. He took a heavy fall at the third last in the Supreme when still going easily.

Sir Gerhard looked all class when landing the Ballymore Novices Hurdle on rain softened ground to kick off day two of the Festival. These Mullins mounts, if remaining over hurdles, could be credible challengers to the top two in the Champion Hurdle odds are this very early stage.

Leading online bookies 888Sport agree. Sir Gerhard is 5/1 with that firm, while Dysart Dynamo is 12/1 but both retain huge potential. Although the former has won over further, that didn’t stop Mullins dropping Faugheen back in trip to land the Champion Hurdle.

There are plenty of decisions to take over the summer. Some horses, tired of being beaten by Honeysuckle, will switch to fences. Those who don’t go novice chasing still have to try and figure out a way to beat her and the Champion Hurdle odds, though.