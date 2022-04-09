Chelsea Team News and Predicted Line-up vs Southampton

On Saturday, Southampton welcomes Chelsea to St. Mary’s Stadium to kick off their Premier League 2021-22 campaign.

Chelsea Team News

Unlike his Southampton counterpart, Thomas Tuchel’s preparations for the trip to St. Mary’s have been hampered by a recent injury issue. On Saturday in the Southampton vs Chelsea premier league match, Chelsea’s manager Jose Mourinho might be without as many as four first-team players.

Romelu Lukaku (Achilles) and Hakim Ziyech (knock) are both doubtful for Saturday’s match against Southampton. At the same time, Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell (knee) and Callum Hudson-Odoi (match fitness) are certain to miss Saturday’s meeting.

After a poor performance against Real Madrid, Edouard Mendy will be looking to redeem himself. In front of the Senegalese goalkeeper, Chelsea will line up in a 3-4-2-1 system, with Trevoh Chalobah, Cesar Azpilicueta, and Antonio Rudiger constituting the core defensive unit.

Reece James, the right wing-back, will keep his berth and try to give the creative spark from his wing. Mateo Kovacic is expected to replace N’Golo Kante as Jorginho’s central midfield partner. Marcos Alonso could return to the side as a left-wing-back.

Chelsea should benefit from Kovacic’s presence by pushing forward with purpose rather than hoping for lucky passes. Meanwhile, Ziyech’s uncertain position means Timo Werner may have an opportunity to shine. In the final third, Mason Mount will be the main creator, with Kai Havertz leading the Chelsea attack against Southampton.

Chelsea Predicted Lineup

Mendy; Azpilicueta, Chalobah, Rudiger; James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Alonso; Mount, Werner; Havertz