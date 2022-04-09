Southampton vs Chelsea Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

When Chelsea travels to St Mary’s to face Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League match, they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions. On Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, while the Saints just drew 1-1 with Leeds United.

Southampton vs Chelsea Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Southampton 3/1 Chelsea 19/20 Draw 5/2

Southampton vs Chelsea Predictions

Last week, the hosts earned a point in all competitions for the first time in almost a month when they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Leeds United. Prior to that match, they had lost three games in a row.

Chelsea, on the other hand, began their season with a 4-1 home loss to London rivals Brentford last week after the international break. Their bad form continued in the UEFA Champions League, as they were defeated 3-1 at home by Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s Champions League second-leg match, which takes place four days after this match, may have an impact on their performance here.

Southampton hasn’t beaten the London giants at home since 2013, with their last two victories coming at Stamford Bridge. They’ve lost their last two home games by a combined score of 2-1, and they’ll be hoping to get back on track here.

Chelsea has gone undefeated on the road in their last four games, scoring nine goals and conceding just twice. Their chances of overcoming the hosts are strong, and they will be motivated following a 3-1 hammering by Real Madrid at home in the Champions League.

Chelsea should win this match, but we anticipate the Saints to battle hard and get at least one goal.

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea @ 19/20 with Betstorm

Southampton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Southampton comes into this match on the back of a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United.

Southampton has been struggling to retain clean sheets recently, but they have also managed to reach the back of the net. Southampton has had their goal broken in six of their previous six matches, while also scoring in five of them.

On the other hand, Chelsea and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this game after their loss in their last Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Chelsea has scored a total of 10 goals in their last six games. Chelsea has also scored on every single one of those times. During those matches, their opponents scored nine goals. However, that kind of trend isn’t guaranteed to continue in this game.

Southampton vs Chelsea betting tip: Chelsea to win @ 19/20 with Betstorm

How to Watch Southampton vs Chelsea Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

When is Southampton vs Chelsea?

Southampton vs Chelsea will take place on 9th April 2022.

What time does Southampton vs Chelsea Kick Off?

Southampton vs Chelsea will kick off at 19:00.

Southampton vs Chelsea Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Southampton Team News

Southampton’s manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will be without Alex McCarthy (thigh problems) and Nathan Tella (groin injury).

Southampton Predicted Line Up: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; Adams, A. Armstrong

Chelsea Team News

There is only one fitness issue for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to be concerned about among a mostly healthy bunch of players. Ben Chilwell is out due to a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

