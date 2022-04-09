Countries
×
United KingdomUnited KingdomUnited StatesUnited StatesDeutschlandDeutschlandSouth KoreaSouth KoreaJapanJapanArabicArabicThailandThailandAustraliaAustraliaNew ZealandNew ZealandCanadaCanadaIrelandIrelandMalaysiaMalaysiaRussiaRussiaSpanish USASpanish USANorwayNorwaySwedenSwedenAustriaAustriaSwitzerlandSwitzerlandFranceFranceFinland Finland Ukraine Ukraine PhillipinesPhillipinesSingaporeSingaporeUnited Arab EmiratesUnited Arab EmiratesHong KongHong KongSouth AfricaSouth Africa
Home News southampton vs chelsea odds prediction betting tips and live stream 9th april 2022

Southampton vs Chelsea Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Updated

4 mins ago

on

chelsea

When Chelsea travels to St Mary’s to face Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League match, they will be looking to avoid a third consecutive defeat in all competitions. On Tuesday, Thomas Tuchel’s side lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final, while the Saints just drew 1-1 with Leeds United.

Southampton vs Chelsea Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers
Southampton 3/1 BetUK logo
Chelsea 19/20 BetUK logo
Draw 5/2 BetUK logo

Southampton vs Chelsea Predictions

Last week, the hosts earned a point in all competitions for the first time in almost a month when they came from behind to draw 1-1 at Leeds United. Prior to that match, they had lost three games in a row.

Chelsea, on the other hand, began their season with a 4-1 home loss to London rivals Brentford last week after the international break. Their bad form continued in the UEFA Champions League, as they were defeated 3-1 at home by Real Madrid in the first leg of their quarter-final match on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s Champions League second-leg match, which takes place four days after this match, may have an impact on their performance here.

Southampton hasn’t beaten the London giants at home since 2013, with their last two victories coming at Stamford Bridge. They’ve lost their last two home games by a combined score of 2-1, and they’ll be hoping to get back on track here.

Chelsea has gone undefeated on the road in their last four games, scoring nine goals and conceding just twice. Their chances of overcoming the hosts are strong, and they will be motivated following a 3-1 hammering by Real Madrid at home in the Champions League.

Chelsea should win this match, but we anticipate the Saints to battle hard and get at least one goal.

Southampton vs Chelsea prediction: Southampton 1-2 Chelsea @ 19/20 with Betstorm

Best Football Betting Offers

Betting Sites
Highlights
Register
Bet £10 Get £30 In Free Bets
T&Cs apply, 18+
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Bets + £10 Casino Bonus

£/€10 deposit using promo code "10FREE" - Minimum stake £/€10 at odds of 1/2 (1.5) - Free bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expire after 7 days - Free bet stakes not included in returns - Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager the bonus amount 40 times within 14 days • Casino Bonus expires after 60 days - Withdrawal restrictions, payment methods, country & full T&Cs apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply
Claim Offer

Bet £10 Get a £30 Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses . Full Terms Apply
Register on Tebwin default news

Bet £15 Get a £10 Free Bet

18+, Welcome Bonus: New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit,: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days of placement. System bets not eligible. Neteller,Skrill and Paypal not eligible. T&Cs apply
Register on Mr Mega default news

Southampton vs Chelsea Betting Tips

Southampton comes into this match on the back of a 1-1 Premier League draw against Leeds United.

Southampton has been struggling to retain clean sheets recently, but they have also managed to reach the back of the net. Southampton has had their goal broken in six of their previous six matches, while also scoring in five of them.

On the other hand, Chelsea and its traveling supporters will be looking for a better result in this game after their loss in their last Champions League match against Real Madrid.

Chelsea has scored a total of 10 goals in their last six games. Chelsea has also scored on every single one of those times. During those matches, their opponents scored nine goals. However, that kind of trend isn’t guaranteed to continue in this game.

Southampton vs Chelsea betting tip: Chelsea to win @ 19/20 with Betstorm

How to Watch Southampton vs Chelsea Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Southampton vs Chelsea clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet UK.

  1. Sign up to Betstorm by clicking this link
  2. Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm
  3. Follow all the action from Southampton vs Chelsea with Storm

When is Southampton vs Chelsea?

Southampton vs Chelsea will take place on 9th April 2022.

What time does Southampton vs Chelsea Kick Off?

Southampton vs Chelsea will kick off at 19:00.

Southampton vs Chelsea Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Southampton Team News

Southampton’s manager Ralph Hasenhüttl will be without Alex McCarthy (thigh problems) and Nathan Tella (groin injury).

Southampton Predicted Line Up: Forster; Livramento, Salisu, Bednarek, Walker-Peters; Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo; S. Armstrong; Adams, A. Armstrong

Chelsea Team News

There is only one fitness issue for Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to be concerned about among a mostly healthy bunch of players. Ben Chilwell is out due to a ruptured cruciate ligament.

Chelsea Predicted Line Up: Mendy; Christensen, Chalobah, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Kovacic, Jorginho, Alonso; Ziyech, Lukaku, Pulisic

Best Southampton vs Chelsea Free Bets

More Filter Close Filter
Sort By
10 Bookmakers that match your criteria...
785 Codes claimed

Bet £10 Get £60 In Bonuses

Copied
Claim Bonus
Learn More
New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
18+ Play Safe. New customers only. Online and mobile only. From 14:00 08.04.22 until 17:15 09.04.22. Minimum £10 stake on The Randox Grand National Steeple Chase race racecard market only. Maximum £10 Free Bet credited to account on 10.04.22. Further terms apply

Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Valid until further notice. New players after 31.03.2021. Valid on first Sports bet. Min. dep. £10. Min. £10 wag. on first bet with min. total odds of 1/1 to qualify. Bet must be settled. Bonus Wag. req.1x on min. 2-fold combi bets (min. 1/4 odds each selection) with min. final odds of 1/1. Virtual bets and cashed out bets do not qualify. One-time offer. Bonuses credited following working day..

Bet £10 Get A £10 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New players only. Free bet is a one-time stake of £10, minimum odds of 1.5, stake is not returned. 10x wagering the winnings. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Max conversion £20. Valid for 7 days from issue. Excluded Skrill deposits. Full T&Cs apply.

Deposit £20 Get £20 Free Bet

Claim Bonus
Learn More
New Customer Offer - Open to new accounts only. Deposit £20 and turnover your deposit five (5) times on the Sportsbook - trebles and accumulators (with three or more selections only), minimum odds each selection 1/2 (1.50) - and you’ll receive a £20 Free Bet. Additional deposits may be required in order to fulfil the turnover conditions, which must be met within 90 days of depositing. Bets placed using Free Bets or Bonus funds, or bets that have been Cashed Out or Edited, do not count towards turnover requirements. The Free Bet will expire seven days after being credited and can only be placed as a win only single bet on the Sportsbook. Free Bet stake not included in returns

Bet £10 Get £20 In Free Bets

Claim Bonus
Learn More
Simply open an account, deposit, place a £10+ Fixed Odds individual bet on any sports market at odds of 2.00 (1/1) or greater and once the bet settles, you’ll be issued the first £10 Free Bet, with the second £10 Free Bet issued 24 hours later.
© 2006-2022. All Rights Reserved | Sportslens