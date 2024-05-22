Chelsea New Manager Exclusive: Chelsea’s obsession with being the best young team in world football continues after they parted ways with Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday (May 21).

The club spent over £1billion on a transfer model designed to bring in the world’s top under-25 talent over the past two years. It has not been successful. The 2021 Champions League winners have struggled in their quest to land more major trophies.

Yet now – just as they scrap the under-25 transfer rule – they are searching for youth again. This time in the shape of a new head coach. Consequently, there is an early favourite the day after Pochettino left.

The focus on Kieran McKenna right now is very intriguing. Sources indicated at the end of last week that initial contact had already been made.

The plan at the club – driven by co-sporting directors Paul Winstanley and Laurence Stewart – is a youth-first policy. They want a modern coach to come in who can bring their current crop together.

McKenna’s stock is high after a fantastic season leading Ipswich to promotion from the Championship. It is understood there was already admiration for him before he saw his status rise.

Chelsea New Manager Exclusive

The Blues have the most valuable set of young players in European football. Furthermore, the plan for those players is to not only fulfil the potential but lift their ceiling even higher.

McKenna is identified as a candidate to do that and he already has first-hand proof of how he can improve a Chelsea asset.

Omari Hutchinson was on loan at Ipswich Town from Stamford Bridge last season. The 20-year-old improved remarkably, netting ten goals and providing six assists as the Tractor Boys reached England’s elite.

McKenna is viewed as a leading candidate but he will not be the only one. Sebastian Hoeness, 42, was identified as a very interesting choice but he is indicating he wants to remain at Stuttgart. He also turning down Bayern Munich.

The situation could rise again, such is the interest in Hoeness, but the feeling is it will be difficult to convince him. Vincent Kompany has the vote of a couple of key figures in the set-up, but no approach has yet been made on that front.

Ruben Amorim is an intriguing background figure but, again, no contact has been made at this stage.

Key names mentioned too are Girona’s Michel, Brentford’s Thomas Frank and Leicester’s Enzo Maresca. The names of Roberto De Zerbi, Thomas Tuchel and Hansi Flick are also being mentioned but sources expect Chelsea will steer clear of them all.

