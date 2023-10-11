UFC

Charles Oliveira ruled out of UFC 294 main event as Volkanovski steps in to fight Makhachev

Joe Lyons
Sports Editor
Dana White has announced that Charles Oliveira will not fight in the main event at UFC 294, with Alex Volkanovski stepping in to face Islam Makhachev.

Australian featherweight champion Volkanovski takes Oliveira’s place after the latter was forced to pull out of the fight due to splitting his eyebrow open in sparring earlier this week.

Islam Makhachev, the defending lightweight champion, holds the belt after beating Oliveira at UFC 280 via unanimous decision last year.

The Russian successfully defended his title at UFC 284 against Volkanovski in Perth, Australia by unanimous decision once again in February.

A host of changes are occurring for next weekend’s card, including Paulo Costa’s reported withdrawal from his highly anticipated bout with Khamzat Chimaev – forcing Dana White to continue the search for a top-ranked middleweight to stand in.

The last contest between Makhachev and Volkanovski was a back-and-forth affair which some argued was a closer fight than the unanimous decision suggested. Both fighters exchanged pleasantries after and campaigned for a rematch.

On 11 days notice, the Aussie featherweight faces a difficult task to beat the odds and mark what could only be described as a historic triumph.

Joe Lyons

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
