The Canelo next fight sees the pound-for-pound boxing star and all-time great take on William Scull for undisputed status at super-middleweight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 3rd.

The 34-year-old is expected to win his next fight in style, perhaps even securing his first knockout in almost four years in the process.

Canelo Next Fight: Mexican Faces William Scull In Undisputed 168-Pound Contest

There is absolutely no question that Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is one of the greatest boxers of the 21st century. The Mexican has been boxing professional for 19 years now, having made his debut at the tender age of 15.

Since then, Canelo has gone on to rule the world in four weight division. Not only that, but he remains one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, and was the p4p #1 for a long period of time before losing to Dmitry Bivol back in 2022.

The Guadalajara native began his career down at welterweight, but has also fought as high as light-heavyweight too. He now campaigns at super-middleweight, where is the long-reigning, dominant and former undisputed king.

Boasting a professional record of 62-2-2, Canelo Alvarez has unquestionably one of the best resumés in all of boxing. Now, at 34-years-old, he has the chance to regain his undisputed status at 168-pounds.

The Canelo next fight is just around the corner, with William Scull set to face the great Mexican on May 3rd. Scull, who boasts an unbeaten 23-0 record, currently holds the IBF World Super-Middleweight Title – a belt Canelo held previously.

Canelo holds the remaining three belts, and coveted Ring Magazine title, meaning their clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night is for all the marbles at 168-pounds.

The fight tops the bill in the Saudi Arabian desert, with fighters such as Badou Jack, Jaime Munguia and Martin Bakole on the undercard.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez’s next fight is one he is expected to win, perhaps even by stoppage. Despite never tasting defeat before, Scull is a limited fighter than Canelo should beat relatively easily. Expect Canelo’s next fight to be his 63rd win, and perhaps 40th knockout too.

Could Canelo Fight Terence Crawford or Chris Eubank Jr Next After Scull?

Provided the Canelo next fight results in victory, there could be some mammoth bouts planned next for the Mexican four-weight world champion.

Provided he wins his next fight against William Scull, Canelo would then have every single world championship belt at super-middleweight.

He seems to fight twice a year nowadays, so a fight in September/October time could be on the cards next. Opponent wise, there are a few names who could be in line for a shot at Canelo and his undisputed 168-pound crown.

One of those men is two-weight undisputed king Terence Crawford. The American became undisputed king of both the super-lightweight and welterweight division, before winning a world title at 154-pounds last time out too.

There has been speculation that he could fight Canelo next at the end of the year. However, that would involve moving up another two weight classes. Crawford isn’t a big man so this would be a mammoth task, but it is a fight that His Excellency Turki Alalshikh has talked about making.

Another potential clash for Canelo’s next fight after Scull could be against Chris Eubank Jr. The Brit is fresh off the back of a thrilling victory against bitter rival Conor Benn, and looks to be moving back up to super-middleweight.

Canelo has talked about fighting in the UK in the next year or two, so a dance with Eubank Jr makes total sense. Eubank is a huge name and arguably the biggest in the UK outside of Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury, so it is a lucrative fight that would do huge numbers.

First though, Canelo’s next fight must result in victory against William Scull on May 3rd in their undisputed world super-middleweight title clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.