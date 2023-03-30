Betting

Caitlyn Clark Prop Bets For Final Four Game vs. South Carolina

Anthony R. Cardenas
Caitlyn Clark has been the best player in women’s college basketball all season long, and she had her signature performance in the Elite 8. But it apparently wasn’t enough to give her Iowa Hawkeyes a fighting chance against South Carolina in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

Clark was unstoppable in the game against Louisville last weekend. She scored 41 of Iowa’s 97 points, hitting 8 three-pointers and going 11 for 13 from the line, bringing her team back from an earl8-0 deficit. But she also added 12 rebounds and 10 assists, giving her her 11th career triple-double, behind only Sabrina Ionescu for the most ever.

Can Caitlyn Clark Help Iowa Pull Off The Unlikely Upset?

The triple-double itself was historical. It was the first time in NCAA Tournament history, men’s or women’s, that a player recorded a 40-point triple double. Clark scored or assisted on 70 of Iowa’s 97 points.

Iowa’s reward for such an outstanding performance will be a date with the most dominant team in the country. The Lady Gamecocks of South Carolina have not lost a game all season, and are the defending National Champions who are looking poised for a repeat.

Dawn Staley’s team is so strong, in fact, that the sports books aren’t giving Caitlyn Clark’s Hawkeyes much of a chance in their Final Four matchup tomorrow night.

South Carolina is coming in as -11.5 favorites, showing the dominance that they’ve displayed lately. They won by 11 against Maryland in the Elite 8, and have won by double-digits in each of their last nine games.

Clark’s Prop Bets For Final Four Game vs. South Carolina

There are some proposition bets directly related to Clark’s performance in the game. She is the current queen of triple-doubles in college basketball, but the oddsmakers don’t like her chances of getting one against Carolina’s defense. “No” is the overwhelming favorite at -900.

A line with even longer odds exists on one of her other prop bets. Clark is listed at -1000 to score 40 points, something she accomplished 3 times this year, though not against such a formidable opponent.

Caitlyn Clark Over/Under 44.5 Pts/Ast/Reb Odds Play
Yes -120 BetOnline logo
No -120 BetOnline logo

 

But there is a more even prop bet to be had. You can wager weather Clark goes over or under 44.5 combines points, rebounds, and assists. She has gone over that number in 3 of Iowa’s 4 tournament games so far.

The game between the Gamecocks and Hawkeyes will be played in Dallas, Texas and will tip-off at 9pm Eastern on Friday night.

Bet on No Triple Double For Caitlyn Clark (-900) at BetOnline
Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
