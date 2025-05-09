Ahead of the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood boxing fight this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, including which world super-featherweight title belt is on the line in the Cacace vs Wood fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Cacace vs Wood Fight?

The biggest fight outside of the United States in the world of boxing this weekend takes place in the UK as Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood takes center-stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Given the time difference between America and the UK, US boxing fans are in for a Saturday afternoon treat with the Cacace vs Wood fight at 130-pounds.

Boxing sportsbooks have listed Anto Cacace as the favorite to win the bout. This comes as no surprise given Leigh Wood’s inactivity of late, as well as the fact that ‘The Apache’ is in the form of his life right now.

When it comes to world title belts at super-featherweight, the four main governing bodies are of course the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. The Ring Magazine belt is also one of the main recognised legitimate titles now in boxing.

That being said, some fans do consider the IBO belt a legitimate world title too. With that in mind, the IBO World Super-Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in the Cacace vs Wood fight.

The Irishman is the reigning IBO belt holder, having held the title since September 202. Saturday’s bout will be Cacace’s fifth consecutive IBO 130-pound world title contest.

The Cacace vs Wood fight is available to watch via TV/live stream for US boxing fans, despite the fight taking place in the UK. Worldwide boxing giant DAZN are the broadcasting the event in over 200 countries worldwide, including the US.

Huge ramifications for the 130-pound division from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England as Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood takes center-stage.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood – Event Info

🥊 Fight: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood 📊 Records: Cacace (23-1, 8 KO’s) | Wood (28-3, 17 KO’s)

Cacace (23-1, 8 KO’s) | Wood (28-3, 17 KO’s) 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Saturday, May 10, 2025 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 2.00pm ET

Approx. 2.00pm ET 🏆 Titles: IBO World Super-Featherweight Title

IBO World Super-Featherweight Title 📺 TV Channel: DAZN

DAZN 🏟 Venue: Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham, England

Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham, England 🎲 Fight Odds: Cacace -250 | Wood +200