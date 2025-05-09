Boxing

IBO World Super-Featherweight Title On The Line In The Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Fight

Paul Kelly
Ahead of the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood boxing fight this weekend, fans want to know if there are any world title belts on the line.

Read on to find out everything you need to know about the main event contest from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England, including which world super-featherweight title belt is on the line in the Cacace vs Wood fight.

What Belts Are On The Line In The Cacace vs Wood Fight?

The biggest fight outside of the United States in the world of boxing this weekend takes place in the UK as Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood takes center-stage at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

Given the time difference between America and the UK, US boxing fans are in for a Saturday afternoon treat with the Cacace vs Wood fight at 130-pounds.

Boxing sportsbooks have listed Anto Cacace as the favorite to win the bout. This comes as no surprise given Leigh Wood’s inactivity of late, as well as the fact that ‘The Apache’ is in the form of his life right now.

When it comes to world title belts at super-featherweight, the four main governing bodies are of course the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF. The Ring Magazine belt is also one of the main recognised legitimate titles now in boxing.

That being said, some fans do consider the IBO belt a legitimate world title too. With that in mind, the IBO World Super-Featherweight Title is on the line this weekend in the Cacace vs Wood fight.

The Irishman is the reigning IBO belt holder, having held the title since September 202. Saturday’s bout will be Cacace’s fifth consecutive IBO 130-pound world title contest.

The Cacace vs Wood fight is available to watch via TV/live stream for US boxing fans, despite the fight taking place in the UK. Worldwide boxing giant DAZN are the broadcasting the event in over 200 countries worldwide, including the US.

Huge ramifications for the 130-pound division from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England as Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood takes center-stage.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood – Event Info

  • 🥊 Fight: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood
  • 📊 Records: Cacace (23-1, 8 KO’s) | Wood (28-3, 17 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 2.00pm ET
  • 🏆 Titles: IBO World Super-Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Motorpoint Arena | Nottingham, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Cacace -250 | Wood +200
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years before becoming a Director in March 2024. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
