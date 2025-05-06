Boxing News

How To Watch Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood: TV Channel, Live Stream & Preview For Super-Featherweight Clash

Paul Kelly
Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood headlines DAZN’s show in Nottingham this Saturday night over on UK shores. Check out our guide showing which TV channel the fight will be broadcast on as well as possible live streaming options.

Although not a legitimate world title fight at 130-pounds, this is one of the biggest fights in the super-featherweight division so far this year.

But where can fans in the US watch the fight if they can’t attend in person? SportsLens‘ guide below will tell you the TV channel the fight is on plus all the other information you need to know ahead of the Cacace vs Wood fight.

How To Watch Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood In The US

Cacace vs Wood TV Channel

When it comes to watching the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood fight and rest of the undercard this weekend, boxing fans are able to tune in through DAZN.

DAZN is the only TV channel airing the entire Cacace vs Wood card from the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham, England.

The broadcast will begin at around 2pm (EST), with main event ringwalks scheduled for approximately 5pm (EST).

The fight is headlining this huge ‘The Hurt Game‘ event, which comes as part of existing DAZN customers subscription package.

The fight is non-PPV, meaning boxing fans in the US won’t have to pay an additional fee on top of their existing subscription to watch the Cacace vs Wood fight.

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Live Stream

With the Anto Cacace vs Leigh Wood bout being on DAZN, this means boxing fans can access a live stream online too.

The easiest way to watch the fight on the go, plus the rest of the undercard in Nottingham, is via your DAZN app.

If you paying your regular DAZN subscription price, you can access the stream on your mobile or any device on the go, out and about.

Simply download the DAZN app on your mobile, sign in to your existing DAZN account, and watch the fight from there.

Note: A DAZN subscription is required to watch in the US

TV Channel: How To Watch The Cacace vs Wood Fight In Other Countries

In order to watch this super-featherweight fight from the United Kingdom on Saturday night in other territories around the world, DAZN has got you covered.

For example, UK fight fans are getting ‘The Hurt Game’ card as part of their existing DAZN package too. In faction, the Cacace vs Wood fight and full undercard in non-PPV in every country around the world.

DAZN are streaming the full card live in over 200 countries around the world. So no matter what country you’re located in around the globe, DAZN has got you covered for this weekend’s boxing action.

Anto Cacace vs Leigh Wood: Fight Info & TV Channel

  • 🥊 Fight: Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood
  • 📊 Records: Cacace (23-1, 8 KO’s) | Wood (28-3, 17 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: Saturday, May 10, 2025
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 10:00PM BST
  • 🏆 Titles: IBO World Super-Featherweight Title
  • 📺 TV Channel: DAZN
  •  🏟  Venue: Nottingham Arena | Nottingham, England
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Cacace -250 | Wood +200

Cacace vs Wood Tickets

When it comes to tickets for the Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood fight, they range in price. The Nottingham Arena, also known as the Motorpoint Arena, has a rough capacity of 10,000 seats.

Tickets are available to purchase through ticketmaster.co.uk, with prices ranging from low to high. On the surface it seems the lower tier tickets are the cheapest at £55 ($73.50), with the most expensive tickets the hospitality ones that are priced at £350 ($468).

The ringside tickets are priced at £200 ($267), with £150 ($200) floor tier seats, £75 ($100) for floor/tier tickets and then £65 ($87) for other lower tier tickets too.

In short, the closer fans are to the ring, the more expensive the ticket will be. There aren’t many tickets left with UK boxing fans taking over the Nottingham Arena on Saturday night!

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Undercard

Fight Weight Class Rounds
Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Super-Featherweight 12
Liam Davies vs Kurt Walker Featherweight 12
Ezra Taylor vs Troy Jones Light-Heavyweight 10
Owen Cooper vs Chris Congo Welterweight 10
Sam Noakes vs Patrik Balaz Super-Lightweight 8
Lewis Williams vs Viktar Chvarkou Heavyweight 6
Huey Malone vs Jakub Laskowski Super-Lightweight 6
Charlie Senior vs Cesar Ignacio Paredes Featherweight 6
Nico Leivars vs Darwing Martinez Featherweight 6
Joe Cooper vs Dmitri Protkunas Middleweight 4
Joe Tyers vs Mario Valenzuela Portillo Lightweight 4
Harris Akbar vs Octavian Gratii Super-Welterweight 4

Cacace vs Wood: Tale of the Tape

Anthony Cacace
Nationality Irish
Age 36
Height 5’10”
Reach 71″
Stance Southpaw
Total Fights 24
Record 23-1 (8 KO’s)
Leigh Wood
Nationality English
Age 36
Height 5’7″
Reach 67″
Stance Orthodox
Total Fights 31
Record 28-3 (17 KO’s)

Anthony Cacace vs Leigh Wood Prediction

Anto Cacace is riding the crest of a wave right now, with Leigh Wood in good form himself but having not fought in almost two years.

At this stage of both of their careers, it is hard to see a way back to the top for the loser. Both are 36-years-old and perhaps past their best, but the questions is who has more left at this stage of their career.

For us, that man is Cacace. Yes, Wood has the equaliser and is a big puncher, but he simply hasn’t been active enough. The wise money is with the Irishman, hence why he is a big favorite with the best boxing sportsbooks.

Not only do we think ‘The Apache’ could win this fight, but he could well win it via stoppage too. Don’t be surprised to see Anthony Cacace win this fight inside the scheduled distance. For however long this fight lasts, it is sure to be a fire-cracker!

SportsLens’ boxing expert prediction: Anthony Cacace to WIN via Knockout in Rounds 5-8

