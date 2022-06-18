Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

We are taking a look ahead to Saturday’s footballing action by selecting three fixtures perfect for both teams to score accumulators. Our picks combine to make a total odds of roughly 6.33/1 on bet365.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With combined total odds of roughly 6.33/1

BTTS Tips for Saturday

Sligo Rovers vs Finn Harps: YES @ 1/1 on bet365

The first leg of our BTTS acca takes place in the Irish Premier League between Sligo Rovers and Finn Harps.

Sligo Rovers are doing well in the league, but have conceded goals this season, so we are expecting BTTS in this game.

Longford Town vs Cork City: NO @ 1/1 on bet365

Cork City are flying high in the Ireland First Division and will be expected to win this game comfortably as they only have one defeat all season.

They’ve only conceded eight goals this season, and we don’t think they’ll concede in this game away at Longford Town.

Italy U19 vs Romania U19 – NO @ 5/6 on bet365

Our final game comes from under 19 European action between Italy and Romania in the U19 UEFA European Championships.

Italy will come into the game favourites, as they’re for the tournament on the whole.

We don’t expect Romania to be a threat to Italy going into this game and don’t expect BTTS in this one.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator – 6.33/1 on bet365