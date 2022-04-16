Brighton Team News and Predicted Lineup against Spurs

Brighton have a chance to inch closer to the top half of the table if they manage to beat Spurs away from home.

Brighton finally ended a run of six defeats on the trot following an unlikely win over Arsenal. The win shows that Graham Potter’s men aren’t a bad side and that they were just going through something weird.

However, the game against Antonio Conte’s men is not going to be easy with the Londoners aiming to consolidate their place in the top four of the league standings.

You can back our Tottenham v Brighton prediction on of these betting sites.

Brighton Team News

The visitors are without Jakub Moder who is out for the season due to an ACL injury. However, Adam Webster returns to the team for the first time since February. However, the center back is expected to start from the bench.

Moises Caicedo could drop to the bench and Marc Cucurella might operate as a left wing back. Tariq Lamptey and Neal Maupay started from the bench against the Gunners but might replace Pascal Gross and Danny Welbeck.

Brighton Predicted XI against Tottenham

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Bissouma, Mwepu, Cucurella; Mac Allister, Trossard; Maupay