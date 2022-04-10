Brentford Team News and Predicted Line-up vs West Ham

When West Ham United takes on Brentford at the Brentford Community Stadium on Sunday, they will be looking to keep their top-four hopes alive.

Brentford Team News

Josh Dasilva and Frank Onyeka are the only players missing for Brentford. And, after the team’s performance against Chelsea last weekend, Thomas Frank sees no reason to change his starting eleven this weekend.

A 5-3-2 attack with Bryan Mbeumo and Ivan Toney at the helm could be in the cards. The two will rely on Christian Eriksen’s creative abilities, which have been a revelation for Brentford since his January arrival. The Dane is anticipated to start at number ten, with the possibility of switching to number eight during defensive phases.

In the second line of the press, Eriksen should be paired with Vitaly Janelt and Christian Norgaard. The two will be put to the test when they face a strong West Ham United midfield led by Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

On the defensive side, one might anticipate Mads Roerslev and Rico Henry to be allowed the flexibility to push forward and create width. However, they could be crucial in providing support to Kristoffer Ajer, Pontus Jansson, and Ethan Pinnock in the back three this weekend.

Frank, on the other hand, has plenty of options on the bench, with Yoane Wissa pushing for a starting spot after scoring against Chelsea. Wissa and Sergi Canos can provide dynamism in the front line, while Mathias Jensen may replace one of the midfielders, or even playmaker Eriksen, if Brentford takes a defensive strategy.

Brentford Predicted Lineup

Raya; Roerslev, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock, Henry; Janelt, Eriksen, Norgaard; Mbeumo, Toney