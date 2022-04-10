Brentford vs West Ham Odds: Prediction, Betting Tips and Live Stream

Brentford will look to make lightning strike twice in London derbies when they meet West Ham United on Sunday afternoon, after shocking the Premier League with their demolition of Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers are coming off a 1-1 tie with Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final, while Thomas Frank’s team defeated Chelsea 4-1 in their most recent match.

Brentford vs West Ham Odds

Bet Best Odds Bookmakers Brentford 8/5 West Ham 9/5 Draw 23/10

Brentford vs West Ham Predictions

Last time out, the Hammers were held to a 1-1 draw by Olympique Lyon in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie. Brentford upset Chelsea with a 4-1 victory last Saturday, putting in an outstanding effort. The Bees have now won three of their previous four games, with the exception of a 2-1 setback to Leicester City on March 20.

Brentford is 14th in the EPL standings with 33 points from 31 games, four points behind Leicester City in the top half of the table.

In the meantime, Lyon held West Ham United to a 1-1 draw in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final clash on Thursday. They’ve now shifted their attention to the Premier League, where they’re now in sixth place with 51 points from 31 games.

West Ham, on the other hand, is winless in their previous four league away games and will be looking to break that streak this weekend.

Brentford will be full of confidence heading into Sunday’s clash after upsetting Chelsea with a resounding victory. They will, however, face a vastly superior West Ham United side, who will be seeking to climb the league table into the European places. While we expect Brentford to put up a fight, we believe the Hammers will win by a razor-thin margin.

Brentford vs West Ham prediction: Brentford 1-2 West Ham United @ 9/5 with Betstorm

Brentford vs West Ham Betting Tips

Brentford will be hoping to duplicate their Premier League victory over Chelsea, which they won 1-4.

Brentford had 30% possession and had 17 shots on goal, six of which were on target, in the encounter. Vitaly Janelt (50′, 60′), Christian Eriksen (54′), and Yoane Wissa (87′) were the goalscorers for Brentford. Chelsea had 21 shots on goal, eight of which were successful. Chelsea’s goal came through Antonio Rüdiger (48′).

Whereas West Ham United had previously drawn 1-1 with Lyon in the Europa League.

The numbers speak for themselves: West Ham United has been scored against in five of their previous six games, allowing a total of seven goals. West Ham United’s defensive weaknesses have been highlighted. Still, we’ll have to wait and see if the pattern will be maintained in this match.

Brentford vs West Ham betting tip: West Ham to win @ 9/5 with Betstorm

How to Watch Brentford vs West Ham Live Stream

You can watch the game in the UK on TV on Sky Sports, BT Sport, ITV or BBC.

Alternatively, you can follow the Brentford vs West Ham clash by following the simple steps below to sign up to Bet Storm.

Sign up to Betstorm by clicking this link Enter your details and create an account with Bet Storm Follow all the action from Brentford vs West Ham with Bet Storm

When is Brentford vs West Ham?

Brentford vs West Ham will take place on 10th April 2022.

What time does Brentford vs West Ham Kick Off?

Brentford vs West Ham will kick-off at 18:00.

Brentford vs West Ham Team News and Predicted Line Ups

Brentford Team News

Thomas Frank, the Brentford’s manager, has no concerns about his players’ condition ahead of this match because they are fully injury-free.

Brentford Predicted Line Up: Raya; Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock; Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Henry; Eriksen; Toney, Mbeumo

West Ham Team News

The only fitness issue for West Ham is Angelo Ogbonna (Cruciate Ligament Rupture) who will miss the game.

West Ham Predicted Line Up: Fabianski; Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Benrahma, Lanzini, Fornals; Antonio

Best Brentford vs West Ham Free Bets