Brazil will be going head-to-head against Colombia in a crucial match as they both strive to secure the top spot in the group and secure a more favorable path to the quarter-finals. Nevertheless, Brazil’s Copa America campaign might end sooner than expected.

Brazil’s path: Uruguay or Panama?

Brazil are anything but qualified for the quarter-final as Costa Rica would need to overturn a six-goal deficit in order to leapfrog them, if they stumble against Columbia. If Brazil finish in second place, they’ll face Uruguay.

Uruguay have been a dominant force in the Copa America, scoring nine goals and only conceding one. Their attacking style, led by pacy forwards like Darwin Nunez and Facundo Pellestri, poses a significant threat to Brazil’s defence. Additionally, the presence of Federico Valverde as a catalyst for Uruguay’s goalscoring adds to the challenge for Brazil.

Marcelo Bielsa plays a 4-3-3 formation. This benefits the attackers as they receive the ball from the midfield and attack the last line of defence. The opponent then has to drop back and that creates time and space for Uruguay to create chances without being pressured.

If Brazil manage to defeat Colombia and secure the top spot in their group, they will face Panama in the next round. Despite Panama’s surprising performance in the tournament so far, Brazil’s quality should give them the edge in that tie.

Brazil’s story so far

Brazil bounced back impressively following their lacklustre 0-0 performance against Costa Rica. They dominated 10-men Paraguay with a 4-1 victory in the second game, all but securing a spot to the quarter-finals.

If Brazil fail to defeat Colombia, doubts may arise regarding their status as serious contenders for the Copa America. The possibility of facing Uruguay in the quarter-finals is a scenario that no Brazilian desires. To alleviate any concerns within the Brazil camp, they must demonstrate their ability to win the tournament by delivering a dazzling performance against Colombia.

Boasting one of the strongest squads featuring a mix of young talent and seasoned players, Brazil faces a formidable opponent in Colombia. Coach Carlos Queiroz has successfully implemented a playing style that complements his team’s strengths. Liverpool’s Luis Diaz poses a significant threat to Brazil with his exceptional speed and skill.

The pressure is particularly intense on head coach Dorival Jr, who took on the role in January. Failure to advance past the quarter-finals could spell the end of his tenure as soon as July. The high expectations surrounding Brazil necessitate that Dorival Jr. motivates his players to meet those high standards. The upcoming match against Colombia carries immense significance for Brazil, as they aim for a strong performance and a smoother path to the final.