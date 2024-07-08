James Rodriguez is the talk of the town once again for his outstanding recent displays for Columbia. He is so close to breaking a Copa America record set by Lionel Messi and could accomplish it in the semi-final against Uruguay.

What record Rodriguez break?

Rodriguez has been instrumental for the Colombian team, orchestrating their attacks. In their recent 5-0 victory over Panama, Rodriguez delivered an exceptional performance, scoring a goal and providing two assists. With just one more assist, he will surpass Messi’s Copa America record.

In addition to his performance against Panama, Rodriguez also contributed two assists in Colombia’s first match against Paraguay and another assist in the following game against Costa Rica.

Rodriguez will have to spark some magic again the semi-final against Uruguay, who have arguably been the best team in the tournament, both in attack and defence. They held Brazil to a 0-0 draw but Marco Bielsa’s side advanced on penalties.

Who does Rodriguez play for now?

Rodriguez has been rolling back the years with his recent performances as it’s been 10 years since he broke onto the scene in the 2014 World Cup.

The 32-year-old hasn’t exactly fulfilled the potential that he displayed to the world all those years ago mainly due to injuries and frequent transfers.

In his 17-year professional career, Rodriguez has had spells at Real Madrid, Monaco, Porto, Banfield, Envigado, Bayern Munich, Everton, Olympiacos and Al Ryyan. Rodriguez is currently at Sao Paulo and I’m sure he is hoping that his performances in Copa America can get him back into Europe.

However, Rodriguez seems to be thriving in a new role that has been set by Columbian manager Nestor Lorenzo. Rodriguez is allowed more time on the ball without being pressed.

Columbia’s pacy wingers allow Lorenzo’s side to hit easily on the counter, so the opposition must sit back to avoid an onslaught once Columbia retrieve possession. This gives an advantage to Rodriguez who is very gifted and creative passer.

In a recent interview, Lorenzo said: “Now he runs a little less, but he thinks a little more. It’s good for him. He’s well surrounded, and that’s what’s making him play well.”

It seems Rodriguez has found his ideal position but with the veteran turning 33 on Friday, is it too little too late in his career?