Both Teams To Score Tips For Accumulators: Best BTTS Tips Today Tuesday 14th June 2022

We’re taking a look ahead to Tuesday’s Nations League fixtures across Europe. There are three ‘both teams to score’ selections in total, and a combined accumulator has odds amounting to roughly 4/1. 888Sport are also offering customers the chance to claim £30 in free bets – read on to find out more.

Both Teams To Score Tips

With a combined total odds of roughly 4.5/1, a £30 stake using 888Sport’s welcome bonus would yield a returns of around £150!

BTTS Tips for Sunday

In a surprising open to England’s Nations League campaign, the Three Lions are yet to record a victory after three games against Hungary, Italy, and Germany. They sit at the bottom of League A, Group 3 and are currently threatened with relegation to League B.

Tuesday’s encounter at Molineux will mark the final England game until September, when the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be right around the corner. The hosts should head into the showdown looking for nothing less than three points, after a sub-par start has led many fans to question whether Gareth Southgate is the right man for the job.

There are a huge 35 places between England in 5th and Hungary in 40th in the current FIFA World Rankings, and this should be a routine victory for the Euro 2020 finalists, but as we’ve seen they’re struggling to mould.

Despite this, we’re tipping England to bounce back and record a clean sheet against Hungary on Tuesday.

Germany and Italy have also got off to strangely lacklustre beginnings to their Nations League campaign, with just one win in six games combined for the pair alongside five draws.

The two sides met in Bologna, Italy, ten days ago and played out an entertaining 1-1 draw after Lorenzo Pellegrini’s strike was cancelled out by Joshua Kimmich just moments later to grab a point for the Germans.

We’re not sure exactly what is going on in Group 3, but surely it can’t stay like this forever? We’re tipping another exciting occasion in Monchengladbach, Germany, with both teams to find the back of the net.

Similar to their neighbours England, Wales are also yet to record a victory in the current Nations League season and have fell to two losses and managed just one draw in three games.

Despite being placed in a difficult group in League A alongside Netherlands, Poland, and Belgium, the full-time results have not truly reflected the story of the game.

Brennan Johnson’s late equaliser snatched a point for Rob Page’s side last weekend against Belgium, and Rhys Norrington-Davies’ 92nd minute equaliser against Netherlands was so cruelly put to waste by Wout Weghorst’s winner in the dying moments just two minutes later.

Wales are struggling with multiple injuries, and squad depth is most definitely an issue for the visitors heading into the encounter. Netherlands are undefeated so far, with two wins and a draw to their name to propel Louis van Gaal’s side to the top of the table.

We’re tipping at least one side to keep a clean sheet on Tuesday in Rotterdam.

Both Teams To Score Accumulator Tips @ 4/1 with 888sport