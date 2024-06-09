NBA

Boston Celtics Now Listed At -400 To Win The NBA Championship

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz 21558805610
rsz 21558805610

The Boston Celtics entered the 2024 NBA Finals as the favorites to take home the title. And if their Game 1 rout of the Dallas Mavericks is any indication, then they may not have a whole lot of trouble on their way to hoisting the Larry O’Brien trophy in the coming days.

Celtics Down To -400 To Win The NBA Finals

They had been the favorites to take home the title all season long. Boston had one of the best offensive attacks in NBA history during the regular season, which was compounded by their suffocating defense, and they continued their dominance during the first three rounds of the playoffs.

But the Mavericks were supposed to provide perhaps their biggest (and only?) test of the postseason. The Celtics were the odds on favorites entering the NBA Finals, listed somewhere around -210 at sportsbooks around the country, and that notion has only grown stronger after their performance in the opening contest.

Jaylen Brown led a balanced scoring attack for Boston in Game 1, who saw their lead grow to 17 in the first quarter. They wound up not only covering the 6.5-point spread, but won by 18 points in a rout over Luka Dončić and the Mavs.

Dallas Needs Big Performance From Their Stars

The oddsmakers don’t like Dallas’ chances of a comeback. Boston’s line for the series has dropped all the way down to -400, with the Mavericks at +310. The line for Game 2 opened with a 7.5-point spread in favor of the Celtics, but has been bet down to 6.5 with just a few hours to go until game time.

The Mavericks will need their best players to step up in order to keep them alive in the series. Doncic scored 30 points in Game 1, but struggled on the defensive end, and no other player on the roster put in more than 14. Kyrie Irving had been a big reason for Dallas’ recent surge of success in the postseason, but he had just 12 points and was 0 for 5 from three-point range in the opening contest.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 21557392430
NBA

LATEST Celtics Have Had 8th Best Start To A Playoff Run In NBA History

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 07 2024
rsz objusd2ocfhqdp4x7fybdtys3y
NBA
Kyrie Irving Is 0-11 Against Celtics Since Stepping On Mid-Court Logo
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 07 2024

One of the biggest story lines entering the 2024 NBA Finals has been the return of Kyrie Irving to the city of Boston. The severed relationship between the franchise and…

Jason Kidd Mavericks pic
NBA
What adjustments can the Dallas Mavericks make for Game 2 of the 2024 NBA Finals?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 07 2024

Last night, Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals took place in Boston. The Celtics hosted the Mavericks in a highly-anticipated series. Boston led the league in three-pointers made in…

rsz 1doncic irving mavericks ap 03192024
NBA
The Public Betting Is Backing The Mavericks Heavily For The NBA Finals
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 06 2024
2024 NBA Finals pic
NBA
Where to watch the Mavericks vs. Celtics in Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2024
rsz usatsi 19742737 168401936 lowres scaled 1
NBA
No MVP In The NBA Finals For The First Time Since 1990, Second Time Ever
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Jun 06 2024
Danny Hurley UConn pic
NBA
Are the Lakers targeting UConn’s Danny Hurley as their next head coach despite the JJ Redick rumors?
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Jun 06 2024
Arrow to top