Bet Of The Day: Football Betting Tips For Monday 25th July 2022

Hartlepool United and Sunderland will go head-to-head in their last pre-season encounters before the start of the 2022/23 EFL season this weekend.

Bet of the Day: Hartlepool United vs Sunderland – Sunderland to win 2-1 @ 17/2 with bet365

Ahead of the new EFL season which kicks off this weekend, Hartlepool United and Sunderland will have one last dance in a pre-season friendly before it’s time to fully lock in.

Hartlepool are still yet to record a victory across their four pre-season fixtures to date, falling to defeat against Hibernian and Blackburn Rovers whilst sharing the spoils with Lincoln City.

On the other side, Sunderland, who will be playing Championship football for the first time since 2018, have also had a bumpy pre-season journey featuring defeats against Roma, Bradford City, and Accrington Stanley.

With two tiers of English football between the pair, Sunderland head into the occasion as heavy favourites which will mark the first meeting between the sides since 2018, when Benjamin Mbunga Kimpioka’s 90th minute equaliser rescued a draw for the Black Cats.

We’re tipping a 2-1 win for Alex Neil’s Sunderland against the League Two outfit on Monday evening in what should present an entertaining affair with domestic football right around the corner.

