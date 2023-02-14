Basketball

Ben Simmons Sees His Minutes Decline Yet Again After Horror Show vs Knicks

Olly Taliku
Ben Simmons
Ben Simmons has been a walking disaster in the NBA for the past couple of seasons and this week Nets fans were forced to endure yet another painful performance from the former superstar. 

In a family meaningless game against the New York Knicks on Monday night, Simmons returned to his old strange ways as he passed off an open dunk in the first quarter with absolutely no pressure on him.

The strange decision to not take the basket on for himself was frowned upon by many and displays a clear lack of confidence in the Nets player who is struggling for minutes in Brooklyn right now, with his time on court declining for a fourth game in a row.

The odd play from Simmons will remind fans of the former 76ers star’s strange passing decision in a fourth quarter Game 7 contest against the Atlanta Hawks a couple of years back, as the star showed a clear lack of confidence in taking the ball to the glass.

Despite showing a clear lack of confidence as well as poor recent performances, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Knicks game that he is still trying to figure out Simmons’ best position on the team.

“What we want from each guy is to give everything, every ounce that they’ve got, every single game, and all 16 guys are in that bucket.

“And trying to figure out what line-up fits around Ben, what position fits for Ben, how we can make him look good at every opportunity. That’s the goal, and I’m still trying to figure that out. That’s on me to figure it out. But overall as a team, we’re going to try to find line-ups to figure it out.

“It’s gonna be some work that we have to do, because you just take a look at what the line-ups could potentially look like.”

Simmons will be hoping that he can find a place in the Nets team sooner rather than later, as the star is currently featuring from the bench for around 12 minutes a game, averaging a woeful 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and just seven points per game.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on The Sports Daily and Augusta Free Press.
Olly Taliku

