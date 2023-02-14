Ben Simmons has been a walking disaster in the NBA for the past couple of seasons and this week Nets fans were forced to endure yet another painful performance from the former superstar.

In a family meaningless game against the New York Knicks on Monday night, Simmons returned to his old strange ways as he passed off an open dunk in the first quarter with absolutely no pressure on him.

The strange decision to not take the basket on for himself was frowned upon by many and displays a clear lack of confidence in the Nets player who is struggling for minutes in Brooklyn right now, with his time on court declining for a fourth game in a row.

The odd play from Simmons will remind fans of the former 76ers star’s strange passing decision in a fourth quarter Game 7 contest against the Atlanta Hawks a couple of years back, as the star showed a clear lack of confidence in taking the ball to the glass.

Why did Ben Simmons pass? pic.twitter.com/M46aatwefX — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) June 21, 2021

Despite showing a clear lack of confidence as well as poor recent performances, Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn said after the Knicks game that he is still trying to figure out Simmons’ best position on the team.

“What we want from each guy is to give everything, every ounce that they’ve got, every single game, and all 16 guys are in that bucket.

“And trying to figure out what line-up fits around Ben, what position fits for Ben, how we can make him look good at every opportunity. That’s the goal, and I’m still trying to figure that out. That’s on me to figure it out. But overall as a team, we’re going to try to find line-ups to figure it out.

“It’s gonna be some work that we have to do, because you just take a look at what the line-ups could potentially look like.”

Simmons will be hoping that he can find a place in the Nets team sooner rather than later, as the star is currently featuring from the bench for around 12 minutes a game, averaging a woeful 6.3 rebounds, 6.1 assists and just seven points per game.

