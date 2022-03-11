Barcelona’s insane budget for Haaland signature

Barcelona are eager to sign Erling Haaland this summer and the Spanish giants are reportedly willing to go big

Erling Haaland is not expected stay at Borussia Dortmund for an additional season. Eager to finally join a very big team in Europe, the Norwegian striker has a preference for Spain where Real Madrid (who dream of associating him with Kylian Mbappé) and FC Barcelona are working to convince him.

According to the latest information from the other side of the Pyrenees, it is Barça who have the favor of the player. The Catalan press believe Manchester City are leading the charge, but Haaland was reportedly won over by Xavi’s speech and the performances displayed by the Culés in recent weeks. Moreover, signing for Barca would make him the star of the team. While in Madrid, he would be forced to share the spotlight with Mbappé.

Among the Culés, optimism is therefore in order. Mundo Deportivo claims that Joan Laporta has finally budget the players arrival. The Blaugrana are going to spend a fortune on Haaland.

Concretely, between the transfer compensation, the salary offered to the player and the commissions for Mino Raiola and the striker’s father, Barça plan to spend 250 million euros – a huge budget that will surprise no one, however.

As a reminder, the Spanish press announced that Barça would offer Haaland 190 million euros gross over five years. No one knows yet if the Catalans will win the battle, but we can’t blame them for not having tried everything.