Aston Villa vs Watford live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

WATFORD will look to address their alarming decline, which has seen them become prime candidates for relegation, when they visit Aston Villa this weekend in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Watford live stream

Aston Villa vs Watford preview

Neither team comes into this match in great form. Aston Villa have had a poor run of results, with the most recent being the 1-0 loss to Newcastle, while Watford haven’t won a game since November, and are now highly likely to be playing Championship football next season.

When Steven Gerrard took over, there was optimism at Villa, which was only enhanced by the signing of Philippe Coutinho. However, they’ve only won once this year – a 1-0 victory over struggling Everton – and have slipped to 12th place in the league. Many will see the match against Watford as the perfect base from which to spring back into form.

For Watford, things have been even worse. In fact, they’ve not won since their amazing 4-1 victory over Manchester United on 20th November. Since then, they’ve lost their manager, been eliminated from the FA Cup, and slid further down the table. They’re now in 19th place, only one point above Burnley, who have two games in hand.

This really is a match between two teams needing a win. While they certainly aren’t playing great football at the moment, Villa go into this match as strong favourites with the bookies, and we completely agree with their stance.

When does Aston Villa vs Watford kick off?

Aston Villa vs Watford kicks off at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 18th February at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Aston Villa vs Watford team news

Aston Villa team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Aston Villa, but manager Steven Gerrard might drop players, including Ollie Watkins, after the poor performance last week against Newcastle United.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez, Cash, Chambers, Mings, Digne, McGinn, Sanson, Ramsey, Young, Coutinho, Ings

Watford team news

Watford have no significant injury worries before this weekend’s match with Aston Villa.

Watford possible starting lineup:

Foster, Cathcart, Femenía, Kamara, Samir, Sissoko, Kucka, Cleverley, Kayembe, King, Dennis