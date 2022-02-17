Aston Villa vs Watford betting offers: Premier League free bets

WATFORD head to Birmingham this weekend to take on Aston Villa, with both sides desperately needing a win after periods of bad form.

If you’re looking for an Aston Villa vs Watford free bet, you’re in the right place, as we’ve got several great free bets listed on this page, all of which are offered by well-known and reputable online sportsbooks.

See where you can stream Aston Villa vs Watford.

How to claim Aston Villa vs Watford free bets

Claiming the Premier League free bets is a simple process which we have laid out below.

Choose your offers from our comprehensive list below

Click the link to go to the bookmaker offer

Sign up to the bookmaker with your details including age and address

Deposit and bet the qualifying amount on the sportsbook

Claim the free bets to use on their sportsbook

Betfred Aston Villa vs Watford betting offer: Bet £10 get £60 in bonuses

Head over to Betfred using the link below and you’ll be able to claim a great bonus. Simply bet £10 or more and you’ll then receive £60 in bonuses, of which £20 are free bets to use throughout the Betfred sportsbook.

New UK customers only. Register using the promo code BETFRED60, deposit and place first bet of £10+ on Sports (cumulative Evens+) within 7 days of registration. First bet must be on Sports. £20 in Free Bets to be used on Sports, £10 in Free Bets to be used on Lotto and 50 Free Spins (20p per spin) credited within 48 hours of bet settlement. Further £20 in Free Bets credited 5 days after settlement. Bonuses have a 7-day expiry. Payment restrictions apply. SMS verification and/or Proof of I.D and address may be required. Full T&Cs apply.

Grab £60 in bonuses at Betfred today

bet365 Aston Villa vs Watford betting offer: Bet £10, get £50 in bet credits

There’s also an amazing Aston Villa vs Watford free bet bonus happening at bet365. All new customers will be able to grab £50 in bet credits to use at the sportsbook, simply by placing a £10 wager at the site.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Claim the £50 bet365 Aston Villa vs Watford betting offer

See our predictions for Aston Villa vs Watford.

LiveScore Bet Aston Villa vs Watford betting offer: Bet £10 get £20 in free bets

Head over to LiveScore Bet and you’ll be able to claim a fantastic free bet bonus. All you need to do is wager £10 in the sportsbook, and you’ll then receive £20 in free bets, which you could use to bet on the Aston Villa vs Watford match this weekend.

New members. £10 min deposit & bet on sportsbook, placed & settled at 1.5 min odds within 14 days of sign-up. Win part of E/W bets. 2 non-withdrawable £10 Free Bet Tokens: accept in 7 days, valid for 7 days from crediting (ex. E/Ws & Multiples), stakes not returned. Click here for Rules & Exclusions. Bet Responsibly. BeGambleAware.org. 18+.

Claim your £20 LiveScore Bet Aston Villa vs Watford free bets

Bet UK Aston Villa vs Watford free bets: Bet £10 get £30 in free bets

Make your way to Bet UK using the link below and you’ll find another great Aston Villa vs Watford free bet bonus. Just stake £10 in the sportsbook and you’ll then be given £30 in free bets.

T&C’s Apply. New customers on mobile only. 7 days to claim and stake £10 minimum bet at odds of 1.5 or greater to qualify. Free, void, cashed out or partially cashed out bets do not qualify. Max 3x £10 free bets credited on bet settlement. Free bets must be used on 4 or more selections with selection odds of 1.3 or greater. Free bets are non-withdrawable and stake not returned with winnings. 7 day expiry.

Bet Storm Aston Villa vs Watford free bets promotion: Bet £10 Get £10 Free Bet

If you go to Bet Storm using the link below, you’ll find that you can claim another nice Aston Villa vs Watford free bet. All you need to do is place a £10 bet, and you’ll then receive a free £10 bet.

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Claim the Bet Storm Aston Villa vs Watford free bet