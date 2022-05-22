Arsenal vs Everton Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 5/1 Premier League Bet

Arsenal welcome Everton to the Emirates for the final round of the Premier League on Sunday, and we have put together a bet builder with a total combined odds of 5/1 on bet356.
Arsenal vs Everton Bet Builder Free Bet
Arsenal vs Everton Bet Builder Tips
Eddie Nketiah to Score @ 21/20 on bet365
We kick off our final day bet builder with Eddie Nketiah to get on the scoresheet.
While the 22-year-old hasn’t scored in two games, his tenacity when pressing and his overall link-up play seems to have improve leaps and bounds and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him stay on next season.
He has scored two important braces against Chelsea and Leeds in recent weeks, and although it now seems in vain given Arsenal’s monumental collapse at Newcastle, we are tipping him to have a joyous day in front of goal against a notoriously leaky Everton back line.
Arsenal to Win @ 2/5 on bet365
We are predicting Arsenal to get the win here on Sunday.
Despite two crushing defeats to Spurs and Newcastle, the Gunners will have to go out and push for the win. There is still the remotest possibility of Champions League qualification should Tottenham fall to an unlikely defeat away to Norwich.
While that seems like an impossible scenario, the Arsenal faithful will be demanding their side finish on a high after a rocky few weeks, and with Everton already safe following their comeback win against Crystal Palace, we are backing the home side to win.
Both Teams to Score @ 4/5 on bet365
Our final pick is for both teams to get on the scoresheet.
Both of these sides have conceded a lot more than they would’ve liked in recent matches, with Arsenal allowing seven goals past them in four games, while Everton have let in six goal in their previous two.
The Toffees do also possess the ability to go forward with real intent however, as evident in their last two games in which they have scored five.
Arsenal vs Everton Bet Builder BOOSTED @ 5/1 on bet365
