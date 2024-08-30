Soccer

Arsenal Sign Bournemouth Goalkeeper Neto As Aaron Ramsdale Leaves For Southampton

Olly Taliku
Arsenal have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Neto from Bournemouth, with Aaron Ramsdale leaving the club to join Southampton on deadline day.

Arsenal Sign Neto

With Aaron Ramsdale departing on deadline day as expected, Arsenal have chosen Bournemouth goalkeeper Neto as a new backup to David Raya, who made his move permanent from Brentford this summer.

Neto joins Arsenal on a season-long loan, with the Gunners turning away from a Joan Garcia deal earlier today due to a release clause that proved to be too high.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, they won’t be able to use their new goalkeeper in the EFL cup this season, after Neto captained the Cherries on Wednesday in a 1-0 loss to West Ham.

The Brazilian made 63 appearances for Bournemouth during his time on the South coast, as well as playing once for Brazil on the international stage.

After signing Neto, it has been reported that Arsenal plan to do no more business this summer, despite being linked with a last minute move for Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling.

Aaron Ramsdale Joins Southampton

Neto joining Arsenal is only happening because Aaron Ramsdale is leaving North London on deadline day, with the former number one making a move to Southampton.

Southampton will pay a fixed fee of £18m for Ramsdale, but that transfer fee may rise to as high as £25m in the future.

It has been a long time since Ramsdale fell out of favour at the Emirates, with Raya becoming Arsenal’s number one last season, well before he completed a permanent move.

Speaking after his move, Ramsdale said: “I’m absolutely delighted. The way the manager wants to play, the way he was when I spoke to him, he was just full of so much enthusiasm. I’d never met him before, but he made me feel about eight feet tall, which is just what you want.

“Coming back down to the south coast as well for me and my family, it would be an easier transition than most, so I feel like I can hit the ground running.”

Having barely featured for Arsenal in the past year, Ramsdale will be looking forward to getting back to the pitch, with a debut potentially lined up this weekend against Brentford.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
