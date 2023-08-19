UFC

Are There Any Belts On The Line In The Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O'Malley Fight At UFC 292?

Wondering if there are any belts on the line in the Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley fight this weekend at UFC 292? Well, you have come to the right place! Read on to find out all you need to know about the bout, as Sterling looks to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship. 

UFC Bantamweight Championship On The Line At UFC 292

Aljamain Sterling will defend the UFC Bantamweight Championship against “Suga” Sean O’Malley this weekend at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

It will be O’Malley’s first title challenge, and the holder of the belt Sterling has held the Bantamweight Championship since March 2021. He defeated Petr Yan where he became the first fighter in UFC history to win a championship via disqualification. Yan hit Sterling with an intentional illegal knee strike in the fourth round, handing the title to the Jamaican-American.

Sterling has gone on to defend his title three times since. He had a rematch with Yan in 2022, before putting it on the line again against T.J. Dillashaw later on that year. His most recent defence of the UFC Bantamweight Championship was in May earlier this year, where he beat Henry Cejudo by split decision.

RELATEDAljamain Sterling UFC Record: 23-3 Bantamweight Veteran Holds Record Wins in His Weight Class

History Of UFC Bantamweight Champions

  • Aljamain Sterling (current champion):  2021 – present
  • Petr Yan
  • Henry Cejudo
  • T.J. Dillashaw
  • Cody Garbrandt
  • Dominc Cruz
  • T.J. Dillashaw
  • Renan Barao
  • Dominick Cruz

Much to the excitement of MMA fans, the UFC Bantamweight Championship is not the only title up for grabs on Saturday…

There is another, and it will be on the line in the co-main event. Weili Zhang will defend her Strawweight Championship against top contender Amanda Lemos. The Brazilian secured this opportunity after knocking out Marina Rodriquez last November.

Aljamain Sterling Vs Sean O’Malley – Fight Info

  • 🥊 UFC Fight: Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O’Malley
  • 📊 Records: Aljamain Sterling (23-3, 4 KO’s) | Sean O’Malley (16-1, 12 KO’s)
  • 📅 Date: August 19, 2023
  • 🕛 Main Event Time: Approx. 1:00am EST
  • 🏆 Title: UFC Bantamweight Championship
  • 📺 TV Channel: ESPN+ PPV
  • 🏟  Venue: TD Garden | Boston, Massachusetts
  • 🎲 Fight Odds: Sterling -250 | O’Malley +210

